INCON ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.84 Closed
4.970.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Incon Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.09₹15.84
₹15.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.97₹19.55
₹15.84
Open Price
₹15.09
Prev. Close
₹15.09
Volume
905

Incon Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.09
  • R216.34
  • R316.84
  • Pivot
    15.59
  • S115.34
  • S214.84
  • S314.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.9414.61
  • 1014.7314.65
  • 2014.6114.62
  • 5014.8214.18
  • 10015.8413.88
  • 20019.3414.25

Incon Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.763.1316.5621.384.21233.47143.69
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

Incon Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Incon Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Incon Engineers Ltd.

Incon Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1970PLC001319 and registration number is 001319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sreedhar Chowdhury
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Manohar Raju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A Subba Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. B Neeta Kumari
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Incon Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Incon Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Incon Engineers Ltd. is ₹6.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Incon Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Incon Engineers Ltd. is -17.2 and PB ratio of Incon Engineers Ltd. is -8.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Incon Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incon Engineers Ltd. is ₹15.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Incon Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incon Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incon Engineers Ltd. is ₹19.55 and 52-week low of Incon Engineers Ltd. is ₹9.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

