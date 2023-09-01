What is the Market Cap of Incon Engineers Ltd.? The market cap of Incon Engineers Ltd. is ₹6.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Incon Engineers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Incon Engineers Ltd. is -17.2 and PB ratio of Incon Engineers Ltd. is -8.03 as on .

What is the share price of Incon Engineers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incon Engineers Ltd. is ₹15.84 as on .