Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Incon Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

INCON ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Incon Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.83 Closed
1.97₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Incon Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.83₹25.83
₹25.83
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.83₹37.04
₹25.83
Open Price
₹24.83
Prev. Close
₹25.33
Volume
13,869

Source: Dion Global

Incon Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Incon Engineers		-5.83-16.08114.89103.8798.6922.9417.9
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.121.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.527.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.532.862.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.5103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.626.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.4
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.355954.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.118.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.4-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.520.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.945.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.7
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.7-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.6-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.3

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Incon Engineers has gained 98.69% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Incon Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Incon Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Incon Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52826.92
1029.4728.12
2031.7428.59
5023.5925.26
10018.7321.31
20016.3218.1

Source: Dion Global

Incon Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Incon Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Incon Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTIncon Engineers - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Aug 03, 2026, 07:03 PM IST ISTIncon Engineers - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTIncon Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 05:15 PM IST ISTIncon Engineers - Submission Of Report- Special Window
Jul 23, 2026, 04:44 PM IST ISTIncon Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Incon Engineers

Incon Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1970PLC001319 and registration number is 001319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sreedhar Chowdhury
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikram Simha Vepa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hima Bindu Sagala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. B Neeta Kumari
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Incon Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Incon Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incon Engineers is ₹25.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Incon Engineers?

The Incon Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Incon Engineers?

The market cap of Incon Engineers is ₹11.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Incon Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Incon Engineers are ₹25.83 and ₹24.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Incon Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incon Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incon Engineers is ₹37.04 and 52-week low of Incon Engineers is ₹10.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Incon Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Incon Engineers has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, -16.08% for the past month, 114.89% over 3 months, 98.69% over 1 year, 22.94% across 3 years, and 17.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Incon Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Incon Engineers are -21.19 and -5.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Incon Engineers News

More Incon Engineers News
Market Pulse