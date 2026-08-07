What is the share price of Incon Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incon Engineers is ₹25.83 as on .

What kind of stock is Incon Engineers? The Incon Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Incon Engineers? The market cap of Incon Engineers is ₹11.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Incon Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Incon Engineers are ₹25.83 and ₹24.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Incon Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incon Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incon Engineers is ₹37.04 and 52-week low of Incon Engineers is ₹10.83 as on .

How has the Incon Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Incon Engineers has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, -16.08% for the past month, 114.89% over 3 months, 98.69% over 1 year, 22.94% across 3 years, and 17.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Incon Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Incon Engineers are -21.19 and -5.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global