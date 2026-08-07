Here's the live share price of Incon Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Incon Engineers
|-5.83
|-16.08
|114.89
|103.87
|98.69
|22.94
|17.9
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.1
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.5
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.5
|32.8
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.5
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.6
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.4
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.1
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.4
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.5
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.9
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.7
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.6
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Incon Engineers has gained 98.69% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Incon Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28
|26.92
|10
|29.47
|28.12
|20
|31.74
|28.59
|50
|23.59
|25.26
|100
|18.73
|21.31
|200
|16.32
|18.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Incon Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Incon Engineers - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:03 PM IST IST
|Incon Engineers - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Incon Engineers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 05:15 PM IST IST
|Incon Engineers - Submission Of Report- Special Window
|Jul 23, 2026, 04:44 PM IST IST
|Incon Engineers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Incon Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210TG1970PLC001319 and registration number is 001319. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other special-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incon Engineers is ₹25.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Incon Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Incon Engineers is ₹11.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Incon Engineers are ₹25.83 and ₹24.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incon Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incon Engineers is ₹37.04 and 52-week low of Incon Engineers is ₹10.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Incon Engineers has shown returns of 1.97% over the past day, -16.08% for the past month, 114.89% over 3 months, 98.69% over 1 year, 22.94% across 3 years, and 17.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Incon Engineers are -21.19 and -5.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global