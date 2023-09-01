Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1990PLC042445 and registration number is 042445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.25 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is 3.0 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is ₹10.33 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.51 and 52-week low of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is ₹6.62 as on Aug 28, 2023.