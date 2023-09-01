Follow Us

INCEPTUM ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Rice | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.33 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.33₹10.34
₹10.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.62₹11.51
₹10.33
Open Price
₹10.34
Prev. Close
₹10.33
Volume
0

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.34
  • R210.34
  • R310.35
  • Pivot
    10.33
  • S110.33
  • S210.32
  • S310.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.989.96
  • 1010.559.4
  • 2010.159.07
  • 5013.199.85
  • 10011.214.23
  • 20044.2139.11

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0026.9056.04-5.8313.89-36.43
0.532.627.9216.6821.6453.674.22
-0.75-10.6837.9866.3174.89197.38194.99
-3.8510.346.49-39.07-52.87733.89875.61
-4.975.0615.9727.9889.43100.1089.52
-2.71-6.36-7.25-33.77-54.81200.09-2.09
4.0512.003.2889.03295.63855.15409.86

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inceptum Enterprises Ltd.

Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1990PLC042445 and registration number is 042445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing and storage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Retesh Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Mamta Devi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gambheer Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinayaprakash
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Inceptum Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.25 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is 3.0 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is ₹10.33 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.51 and 52-week low of Inceptum Enterprises Ltd. is ₹6.62 as on Aug 28, 2023.

