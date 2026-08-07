Here's the live share price of Incap along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Incap
|-3.83
|-11.55
|-11.67
|12.55
|13.34
|29.99
|26.05
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Incap has gained 13.34% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Incap has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|90.38
|90.66
|10
|91.59
|91.66
|20
|95.15
|93.03
|50
|91.57
|92.8
|100
|91.36
|91.22
|200
|89.28
|89.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Incap remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Incap - Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Of 2026-2027
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Incap - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Director Meeting
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:08 PM IST IST
|Incap - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Incap - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Incap - Clarification sought from Incap Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Incap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101AP1990PLC011311 and registration number is 011311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incap is ₹86.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Incap is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Incap is ₹44.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Incap are ₹89.00 and ₹86.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incap is ₹160.99 and 52-week low of Incap is ₹64.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Incap has shown returns of -2.75% over the past day, -11.55% for the past month, -11.67% over 3 months, 13.34% over 1 year, 29.99% across 3 years, and 26.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Incap are 300.52 and 2.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global