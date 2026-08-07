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Incap Share Price

NSE
BSE

INCAP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Incap along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹86.55 Closed
-2.75₹ -2.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Incap Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.00₹89.00
₹86.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.00₹160.99
₹86.55
Open Price
₹89.00
Prev. Close
₹89.00
Volume
616

Source: Dion Global

Incap Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Incap		-3.83-11.55-11.6712.5513.3429.9926.05
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Incap has gained 13.34% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Incap has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Incap Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Incap Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
590.3890.66
1091.5991.66
2095.1593.03
5091.5792.8
10091.3691.22
20089.2889.97

Source: Dion Global

Incap Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Incap remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Incap Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTIncap - Unaudited Financial Results For The 1St Quarter Of 2026-2027
Jul 15, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTIncap - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Of Director Meeting
Jul 10, 2026, 04:08 PM IST ISTIncap - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTIncap - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 30, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTIncap - Clarification sought from Incap Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Incap

Incap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101AP1990PLC011311 and registration number is 011311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. C Bhagavantha Rao
    Executive Chairman & CFO
  • Mrs. C Neelima
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C Rakesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Ram Rao
    Director
  • Mrs. P Himabindu
    Director

FAQs on Incap Share Price

What is the share price of Incap?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incap is ₹86.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Incap?

The Incap is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Incap?

The market cap of Incap is ₹44.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Incap?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Incap are ₹89.00 and ₹86.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Incap?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incap is ₹160.99 and 52-week low of Incap is ₹64.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Incap performed historically in terms of returns?

The Incap has shown returns of -2.75% over the past day, -11.55% for the past month, -11.67% over 3 months, 13.34% over 1 year, 29.99% across 3 years, and 26.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Incap?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Incap are 300.52 and 2.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Incap News

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