What is the share price of Incap? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incap is ₹86.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Incap? The Incap is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Incap? The market cap of Incap is ₹44.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Incap? Today’s highest and lowest price of Incap are ₹89.00 and ₹86.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Incap? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incap is ₹160.99 and 52-week low of Incap is ₹64.00 as on .

How has the Incap performed historically in terms of returns? The Incap has shown returns of -2.75% over the past day, -11.55% for the past month, -11.67% over 3 months, 13.34% over 1 year, 29.99% across 3 years, and 26.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Incap? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Incap are 300.52 and 2.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global