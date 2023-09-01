Follow Us

INCAP LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.39 Closed
4.981.87
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Incap Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.50₹39.39
₹39.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.51₹46.95
₹39.39
Open Price
₹39.33
Prev. Close
₹37.52
Volume
3,395

Incap Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.02
  • R240.65
  • R341.91
  • Pivot
    38.76
  • S138.13
  • S236.87
  • S336.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.0437.86
  • 1040.0737.8
  • 2040.5537.64
  • 5040.2237.28
  • 1003837.22
  • 20041.9237.56

Incap Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.04-0.0313.913.69-6.2156.62-21.53
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Incap Ltd. Share Holdings

Incap Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Incap Ltd.

Incap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101AP1990PLC011311 and registration number is 011311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C Bhagavantha Rao
    Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. C Neelima
    Managing Director
  • Mr. C Rakesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Ram Rao
    Director
  • Mrs. P Himabindu
    Director

FAQs on Incap Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Incap Ltd.?

The market cap of Incap Ltd. is ₹20.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Incap Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Incap Ltd. is 33.44 and PB ratio of Incap Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Incap Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incap Ltd. is ₹39.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Incap Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incap Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incap Ltd. is ₹46.95 and 52-week low of Incap Ltd. is ₹32.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

