Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.04
|-0.03
|13.91
|3.69
|-6.21
|56.62
|-21.53
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|05 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Incap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101AP1990PLC011311 and registration number is 011311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electronic capacitors, resistors, chokes, coils, trasformers (electronic) and similar components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Incap Ltd. is ₹20.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Incap Ltd. is 33.44 and PB ratio of Incap Ltd. is 1.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Incap Ltd. is ₹39.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Incap Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Incap Ltd. is ₹46.95 and 52-week low of Incap Ltd. is ₹32.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.