What is the share price of Inani Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inani Securities is ₹21.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Inani Securities? The Inani Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inani Securities? The market cap of Inani Securities is ₹9.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inani Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inani Securities are ₹21.40 and ₹21.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inani Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inani Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inani Securities is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Inani Securities is ₹18.46 as on .

How has the Inani Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Inani Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.42% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, -26.51% over 1 year, 2.28% across 3 years, and 1.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inani Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inani Securities are 128.92 and 0.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global