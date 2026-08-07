Here's the live share price of Inani Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inani Securities
|2.29
|5.42
|-9.32
|-1.43
|-26.51
|2.28
|1.98
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.9
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.5
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.3
|-5.9
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5
|-11.9
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.6
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.5
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.3
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.4
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.6
|-31.59
|-34
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inani Securities has declined 26.51% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Inani Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.57
|21.37
|10
|20.1
|20.97
|20
|20.45
|20.87
|50
|21.68
|21.37
|100
|22.1
|22.12
|200
|23.66
|23.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inani Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Inani Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Inani Securities - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|May 29, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Inani Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
|May 26, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Inani Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of The Board Meeting Due To The Declared Exchange Holiday On 28.
|May 12, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Inani Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Audited Financials Results For The Quarter And F
Source: Dion Global
Inani Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120AP1994PLC017583 and registration number is 017583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inani Securities is ₹21.40 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Inani Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inani Securities is ₹9.75 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inani Securities are ₹21.40 and ₹21.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inani Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inani Securities is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Inani Securities is ₹18.46 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Inani Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.42% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, -26.51% over 1 year, 2.28% across 3 years, and 1.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inani Securities are 128.92 and 0.50 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global