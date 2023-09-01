Follow Us

INANI SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.50 Closed
1.830.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Inani Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.30₹19.98
₹19.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.85₹51.90
₹19.50
Open Price
₹19.98
Prev. Close
₹19.15
Volume
2,570

Inani Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.22
  • R220.94
  • R321.9
  • Pivot
    19.26
  • S118.54
  • S217.58
  • S316.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.9918.69
  • 1021.2618.66
  • 2021.9318.88
  • 5021.8919.5
  • 10022.3920.8
  • 20022.5522.1

Inani Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.86-1.02-6.83-40.60-15.2242.1382.24
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Inani Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Inani Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inani Securities Ltd.

Inani Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120AP1994PLC017583 and registration number is 017583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lakshmikanth Inani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishnukanth Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramakanth Inani
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dhanraj Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Rameshchandra Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rama Kabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inani Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inani Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Inani Securities Ltd. is ₹8.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inani Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inani Securities Ltd. is 20.46 and PB ratio of Inani Securities Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inani Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inani Securities Ltd. is ₹19.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inani Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inani Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inani Securities Ltd. is ₹51.90 and 52-week low of Inani Securities Ltd. is ₹16.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

