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Inani Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

INANI SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Inani Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.40 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inani Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.40₹21.40
₹21.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.46₹34.00
₹21.40
Open Price
₹21.40
Prev. Close
₹21.40
Volume
20

Source: Dion Global

Inani Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inani Securities		2.295.42-9.32-1.43-26.512.281.98
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.9-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.532.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.3-5.94.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5-11.920.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.624.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.52.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.423.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.6-31.59-3437.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inani Securities has declined 26.51% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Inani Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Inani Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inani Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.5721.37
1020.120.97
2020.4520.87
5021.6821.37
10022.122.12
20023.6623.43

Source: Dion Global

Inani Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inani Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Inani Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTInani Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 18, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTInani Securities - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
May 29, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTInani Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
May 26, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTInani Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of The Board Meeting Due To The Declared Exchange Holiday On 28.
May 12, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTInani Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Audited Financials Results For The Quarter And F

Source: Dion Global

About Inani Securities

Inani Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120AP1994PLC017583 and registration number is 017583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lakshmikanth Inani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishnukanth Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kasturi Nagendra Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Prachi Sachin Chandak
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inani Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Inani Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inani Securities is ₹21.40 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inani Securities?

The Inani Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inani Securities?

The market cap of Inani Securities is ₹9.75 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inani Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inani Securities are ₹21.40 and ₹21.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inani Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inani Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inani Securities is ₹34.00 and 52-week low of Inani Securities is ₹18.46 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Inani Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inani Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.42% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, -26.51% over 1 year, 2.28% across 3 years, and 1.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inani Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inani Securities are 128.92 and 0.50 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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