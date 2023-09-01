Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1994PLC008930 and registration number is 008930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is ₹37.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is -43.05 and PB ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is ₹26.50 and 52-week low of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is ₹18.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.