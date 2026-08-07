What is the share price of Inani Marbles & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹9.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Inani Marbles & Industries? The Inani Marbles & Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inani Marbles & Industries? The market cap of Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹16.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inani Marbles & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inani Marbles & Industries are ₹9.40 and ₹9.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inani Marbles & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inani Marbles & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹23.90 and 52-week low of Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹8.33 as on .

How has the Inani Marbles & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Inani Marbles & Industries has shown returns of -1.94% over the past day, -14.06% for the past month, -20.64% over 3 months, -50.46% over 1 year, -24.6% across 3 years, and -18.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries are 92.77 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global