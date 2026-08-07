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Inani Marbles & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Inani Marbles & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.11 Closed
-1.94₹ -0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inani Marbles & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.11₹9.40
₹9.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.33₹23.90
₹9.11
Open Price
₹9.40
Prev. Close
₹9.29
Volume
2,627

Source: Dion Global

Inani Marbles & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inani Marbles & Industries has declined 50.46% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Inani Marbles & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Inani Marbles & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inani Marbles & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.669.22
1010.059.57
2010.39.98
5010.8510.57
10010.7711.49
20014.2813.53

Source: Dion Global

Inani Marbles & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inani Marbles & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Inani Marbles & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTInani Marbles & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
Jul 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTInani Marbles & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTInani Marbles & Ind. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 29, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTInani Marbles & Ind. - Audited Financial Result For Quarter & Year Ended 31.3.2026
May 29, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTInani Marbles & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Inani Marbles & Industries

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1994PLC008930 and registration number is 008930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Capt. Suresh Kumar Inani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anuj Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Indira Inani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Gopal Vyas
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Balmukund Gattani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Logad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inani Marbles & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Inani Marbles & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹9.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inani Marbles & Industries?

The Inani Marbles & Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inani Marbles & Industries?

The market cap of Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹16.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inani Marbles & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inani Marbles & Industries are ₹9.40 and ₹9.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inani Marbles & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inani Marbles & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹23.90 and 52-week low of Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹8.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Inani Marbles & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inani Marbles & Industries has shown returns of -1.94% over the past day, -14.06% for the past month, -20.64% over 3 months, -50.46% over 1 year, -24.6% across 3 years, and -18.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries are 92.77 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Inani Marbles & Industries News

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