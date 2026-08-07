Here's the live share price of Inani Marbles & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inani Marbles & Industries has declined 50.46% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Inani Marbles & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.66
|9.22
|10
|10.05
|9.57
|20
|10.3
|9.98
|50
|10.85
|10.57
|100
|10.77
|11.49
|200
|14.28
|13.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inani Marbles & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Inani Marbles & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Inani Marbles & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Inani Marbles & Ind. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 29, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Inani Marbles & Ind. - Audited Financial Result For Quarter & Year Ended 31.3.2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Inani Marbles & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1994PLC008930 and registration number is 008930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹9.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inani Marbles & Industries is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹16.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inani Marbles & Industries are ₹9.40 and ₹9.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inani Marbles & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹23.90 and 52-week low of Inani Marbles & Industries is ₹8.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inani Marbles & Industries has shown returns of -1.94% over the past day, -14.06% for the past month, -20.64% over 3 months, -50.46% over 1 year, -24.6% across 3 years, and -18.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries are 92.77 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global