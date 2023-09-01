Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INANI MARBLES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.00 Closed
-3.1-0.64
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.75₹21.00
₹20.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.05₹26.50
₹20.00
Open Price
₹20.50
Prev. Close
₹20.64
Volume
7,436

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.75
  • R221.5
  • R322
  • Pivot
    20.25
  • S119.5
  • S219
  • S318.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.9420.33
  • 1019.4320.32
  • 2019.6620.37
  • 5019.8120.35
  • 10019.6720.5
  • 20021.2320.78

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101RJ1994PLC008930 and registration number is 008930. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 81.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Capt. Suresh Kumar Inani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anuj Inani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prem Narayan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Balmukund Gattani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Logad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Bhatnagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is ₹37.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is -43.05 and PB ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is ₹26.50 and 52-week low of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is ₹18.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data