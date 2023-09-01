What is the Market Cap of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is ₹37.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is -43.05 and PB ratio of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is 0.72 as on .

What is the share price of Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is ₹20.00 as on .