In awareness drive, Sebi reaches out to 0.5 million investors

To drive investor awareness, the markets regulator Sebi has roped in 1,500 people who have reached out to 50 lakh people till now, a senior official said on Tuesday. Investor education and awareness are in the preamble o the Securities & Exchange Board, its executive director Nagendra Parakh said.

“As a regulator, we not only help the market growth but also help reduce the regulatory burden when the investor is educated,” he said, according to a copy of the speech shared by the organisers. Speaking at an event to mark the end of the world investor week, Parakh said. Sebi has recruited 1,500 people wh are reaching out to over 50 lakh with the same aim in mind At the same event, the head of the largest stock bourse NSE, Vikram Limaye, said even though the metros have been top contributors to the capital markets, digital solutions have helped take the story to retail participants in small towns.

Limaye said 98 per cent of the districts has already been covered as part of the investor awareness programme over the past year. As much as 619 districts and 639 small towns were covered in the last financial year which witnessed more than 2 lakh participants.