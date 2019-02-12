Govt to sell up to 3% stake in Axis Bank to meet Rs 80,000 cr disinvestment target

By: | Updated: February 12, 2019 7:18 AM

At the end of December 2018, Suuti held a 9.56% stake in Axis Bank. The OFS is part of the government’s move to meet its disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for FY19.

In a bid to meet 80,000 crore disinvestment target, govt to sell up to 3% stake in Axis Bank

The finance ministry through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) will sell up to a 3% stake in Axis Bank through the offer-for-sale (OFS) mechanism on Tuesday and Wednesday, the bank said in a notification to exchanges on Monday. The floor price for the offer would be Rs 689.52 per share. Axis Bank’s shares ended 1.1% lower than their previous close at Rs 710.35 on the BSE on Monday.

“The Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) proposes to sell up to 50,759,949 (1.98%) equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of Axis Bank (the “company”) (“base offer size”), on February 12, 2019 (“T day”), (for non-Retail Investors only) and on February 13, 2019 (“T+1 day”) (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids) with an option to additionally sell 26,337,187 (1.02%) equity shares of the company,” the notification stated.

At the end of December 2018, Suuti held a 9.56% stake in Axis Bank. The OFS is part of the government’s move to meet its disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for FY19.

Read Also| Corporation Bank swings back in black as provisions decrease sharp 73 per cent

In the Interim Budget speech, finance minister Piyush Goyal had stated that the disinvestment target for the current fiscal would be achieved.  Of the receipts so far, Rs 25,325 crore, or 63%, came through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). At least Rs 14,000 crore is assured from the proposed Power Finance Corporation’s purchase of the Centre’s 52.63% stake in Rural Electrification Corporation for which the Cabinet has already given in-principle approval.

Of the Rs 12,000 crore expected from buybacks by public-sector undertakings (PSUs), the Centre has already mopped up about Rs 4,000 crore and the remaining Rs 8,000 crore would flow in by March.  The companies that will undertake buybacks include ONGC, Coal India, Indian Oil and Oil India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Govt to sell up to 3% stake in Axis Bank to meet Rs 80,000 cr disinvestment target
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition