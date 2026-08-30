Here's the live share price of Impera Worldwide along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rishab Special Yarns
|0.16
|-6.20
|-18.52
|-9.65
|-3.24
|-2.60
|41.22
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-6.18
|-14.34
|9.57
|34.96
|-24.38
|-0.18
|14.54
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|6.00
|-1.78
|-6.77
|4.27
|-31.70
|-4.42
|4.68
|AYM Syntex
|0.39
|3.69
|13.44
|27.75
|34.01
|55.73
|23.57
|Raj Rayon Industries
|1.05
|12.38
|12.88
|2.67
|-10.31
|-20.26
|133.79
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|-1.40
|6.21
|4.94
|56.48
|61.48
|147.61
|147.95
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|2.31
|1.40
|0.76
|20.16
|-3.52
|29.74
|17.79
|Vishal Fabrics
|3.12
|4.14
|-7.96
|-10.71
|-45.55
|3.40
|-13.39
|Jattashankar Industries
|-0.57
|18.21
|29.10
|22.93
|129.99
|231.22
|100.75
|Shree Ram Twistex
|-4.22
|-3.71
|-10.87
|-47.75
|-47.75
|-19.46
|-12.17
|Weizmann
|14.08
|7.01
|1.20
|-0.34
|-21.13
|-3.13
|10.39
|Shekhawati Industries
|-15.01
|22.13
|-0.19
|22.32
|-28.43
|41.28
|19.74
|Ramgopal Polytex
|-0.50
|49.23
|113.98
|76.34
|496.14
|78.55
|27.56
|Arex Industries
|3.54
|19.40
|11.00
|16.55
|-17.17
|5.49
|0.55
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-0.38
|6.10
|2.06
|-13.76
|-10.34
|2.36
|14.91
|RSC International
|10.38
|57.23
|182.23
|107.21
|38.74
|173.50
|81.27
|Anjani Synthetics
|3.00
|13.49
|12.01
|9.76
|-21.35
|-4.13
|-0.23
|Gini Silk Mills
|6.65
|15.32
|11.91
|4.09
|-22.96
|8.41
|1.32
|Mohit Industries
|2.00
|9.63
|-4.78
|1.16
|-21.18
|17.92
|13.85
|Valson Industries
|-3.35
|26.66
|49.25
|55.63
|51.96
|22.08
|15.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rishab Special Yarns has declined 3.24% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-24.38%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-31.70%), AYM Syntex (34.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishab Special Yarns has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (14.54%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.68%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.11
|60.86
|10
|63.73
|62.24
|20
|63.98
|64.11
|50
|66.55
|64.67
|100
|60.24
|62.6
|200
|64.06
|59.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Impera Worldwide remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 14, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Rishab Special Y - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditors.
|Aug 13, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Rishab Special Y - Result - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 12, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Rishab Special Y - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ende
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Rishab Special Y - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Rishab Special Y - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114RJ1987PLC004067 and registration number is 004067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Impera Worldwide is ₹61.90 as on Aug 27, 2026.
The Impera Worldwide is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Impera Worldwide is ₹22.04 Cr as on Aug 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Impera Worldwide are ₹61.90 and ₹58.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Impera Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Impera Worldwide is ₹82.99 and 52-week low of Impera Worldwide is ₹37.01 as on Aug 27, 2026.
The Impera Worldwide has shown returns of 1.49% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -18.52% over 3 months, -3.24% over 1 year, -2.6% across 3 years, and 41.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Impera Worldwide are -181.52 and -488.94 on Aug 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global