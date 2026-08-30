What is the share price of Impera Worldwide? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Impera Worldwide is ₹61.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Impera Worldwide? The Impera Worldwide is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Impera Worldwide? The market cap of Impera Worldwide is ₹22.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Impera Worldwide? Today’s highest and lowest price of Impera Worldwide are ₹61.90 and ₹58.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Impera Worldwide? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Impera Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Impera Worldwide is ₹82.99 and 52-week low of Impera Worldwide is ₹37.01 as on .

How has the Impera Worldwide performed historically in terms of returns? The Impera Worldwide has shown returns of 1.49% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -18.52% over 3 months, -3.24% over 1 year, -2.6% across 3 years, and 41.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Impera Worldwide? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Impera Worldwide are -181.52 and -488.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global