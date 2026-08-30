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Impera Worldwide Share Price

NSE
BSE

IMPERA WORLDWIDE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Impera Worldwide along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.90 Closed
1.49₹ 0.91
As on Aug 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Impera Worldwide Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.00₹61.90
₹61.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.01₹82.99
₹61.90
Open Price
₹61.90
Prev. Close
₹60.99
Volume
52

Source: Dion Global

Impera Worldwide Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rishab Special Yarns		0.16-6.20-18.52-9.65-3.24-2.6041.22
Ganesha Ecosphere		-6.18-14.349.5734.96-24.38-0.1814.54
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		6.00-1.78-6.774.27-31.70-4.424.68
AYM Syntex		0.393.6913.4427.7534.0155.7323.57
Raj Rayon Industries		1.0512.3812.882.67-10.31-20.26133.79
SunRakshakk Industries India		-1.406.214.9456.4861.48147.61147.95
Sarla Performance Fibers		2.311.400.7620.16-3.5229.7417.79
Vishal Fabrics		3.124.14-7.96-10.71-45.553.40-13.39
Jattashankar Industries		-0.5718.2129.1022.93129.99231.22100.75
Shree Ram Twistex		-4.22-3.71-10.87-47.75-47.75-19.46-12.17
Weizmann		14.087.011.20-0.34-21.13-3.1310.39
Shekhawati Industries		-15.0122.13-0.1922.32-28.4341.2819.74
Ramgopal Polytex		-0.5049.23113.9876.34496.1478.5527.56
Arex Industries		3.5419.4011.0016.55-17.175.490.55
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-0.386.102.06-13.76-10.342.3614.91
RSC International		10.3857.23182.23107.2138.74173.5081.27
Anjani Synthetics		3.0013.4912.019.76-21.35-4.13-0.23
Gini Silk Mills		6.6515.3211.914.09-22.968.411.32
Mohit Industries		2.009.63-4.781.16-21.1817.9213.85
Valson Industries		-3.3526.6649.2555.6351.9622.0815.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rishab Special Yarns has declined 3.24% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-24.38%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-31.70%), AYM Syntex (34.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishab Special Yarns has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (14.54%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.68%).

Impera Worldwide Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Impera Worldwide Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.1160.86
1063.7362.24
2063.9864.11
5066.5564.67
10060.2462.6
20064.0659.1

Source: Dion Global

Impera Worldwide Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Impera Worldwide remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Impera Worldwide Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 14, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTRishab Special Y - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditors.
Aug 13, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTRishab Special Y - Result - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 12, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTRishab Special Y - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ende
Aug 06, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTRishab Special Y - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 14, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTRishab Special Y - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Impera Worldwide

Rishab Special Yarns Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114RJ1987PLC004067 and registration number is 004067. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ganesh Yadav
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Ganesh Patil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kumar Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Goutam Kumar Bhakat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Desh Deepak
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Impera Worldwide Share Price

What is the share price of Impera Worldwide?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Impera Worldwide is ₹61.90 as on Aug 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Impera Worldwide?

The Impera Worldwide is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Impera Worldwide?

The market cap of Impera Worldwide is ₹22.04 Cr as on Aug 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Impera Worldwide?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Impera Worldwide are ₹61.90 and ₹58.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Impera Worldwide?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Impera Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Impera Worldwide is ₹82.99 and 52-week low of Impera Worldwide is ₹37.01 as on Aug 27, 2026.

How has the Impera Worldwide performed historically in terms of returns?

The Impera Worldwide has shown returns of 1.49% over the past day, -6.2% for the past month, -18.52% over 3 months, -3.24% over 1 year, -2.6% across 3 years, and 41.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Impera Worldwide?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Impera Worldwide are -181.52 and -488.94 on Aug 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Impera Worldwide News

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