IMP Powers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IMP POWERS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - Transformers | Smallcap | NSE
₹6.35 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IMP Powers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.25₹6.35
₹6.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.90₹8.70
₹6.35
Open Price
₹6.25
Prev. Close
₹6.35
Volume
22,287

IMP Powers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.38
  • R26.42
  • R36.48
  • Pivot
    6.32
  • S16.28
  • S26.22
  • S36.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.395.86
  • 107.35.42
  • 207.264.9
  • 507.574.33
  • 1009.284.46
  • 20012.335.66

IMP Powers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.4862.82108.2029.59-17.53-60.44-91.01
-0.6333.8582.73109.77280.301,454.08705.51
12.9511.5836.7962.67118.16429.18201.86
7.322.3312.820-30.16-48.24-79.44
13.334.08-0.9736.0014.6172.8824.39

IMP Powers Ltd. Share Holdings

IMP Powers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About IMP Powers Ltd.

IMP Powers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DN1961PLC000232 and registration number is 000232. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramdas T Rajguroo
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ajay R Dhoot
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Aaditya R Dhoot
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Saxena
    Independent Director

FAQs on IMP Powers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IMP Powers Ltd.?

The market cap of IMP Powers Ltd. is ₹5.48 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IMP Powers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IMP Powers Ltd. is -0.1 and PB ratio of IMP Powers Ltd. is -0.02 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of IMP Powers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IMP Powers Ltd. is ₹6.35 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IMP Powers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IMP Powers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IMP Powers Ltd. is ₹8.70 and 52-week low of IMP Powers Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on Aug 29, 2023.

