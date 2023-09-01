Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.48
|62.82
|108.20
|29.59
|-17.53
|-60.44
|-91.01
|-0.63
|33.85
|82.73
|109.77
|280.30
|1,454.08
|705.51
|12.95
|11.58
|36.79
|62.67
|118.16
|429.18
|201.86
|7.32
|2.33
|12.82
|0
|-30.16
|-48.24
|-79.44
|13.33
|4.08
|-0.97
|36.00
|14.61
|72.88
|24.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
IMP Powers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/03/1961 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DN1961PLC000232 and registration number is 000232. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IMP Powers Ltd. is ₹5.48 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of IMP Powers Ltd. is -0.1 and PB ratio of IMP Powers Ltd. is -0.02 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IMP Powers Ltd. is ₹6.35 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IMP Powers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IMP Powers Ltd. is ₹8.70 and 52-week low of IMP Powers Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on Aug 29, 2023.