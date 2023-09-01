Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.75
|21.77
|21.54
|103.68
|491.90
|1,571.55
|1,972.73
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
IM+ Capitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1991PLC340407 and registration number is 340407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IM+ Capitals Ltd. is ₹558.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IM+ Capitals Ltd. is 242.24 and PB ratio of IM+ Capitals Ltd. is 8.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IM+ Capitals Ltd. is ₹570.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IM+ Capitals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IM+ Capitals Ltd. is ₹581.90 and 52-week low of IM+ Capitals Ltd. is ₹91.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.