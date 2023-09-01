Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

IM+ Capitals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IM+ CAPITALS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹570.00 Closed
2.8615.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IM+ Capitals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹540.00₹579.90
₹570.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.30₹581.90
₹570.00
Open Price
₹569.00
Prev. Close
₹554.15
Volume
3,379

IM+ Capitals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1586.6
  • R2603.2
  • R3626.5
  • Pivot
    563.3
  • S1546.7
  • S2523.4
  • S3506.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5133.57550.27
  • 10141.68536.2
  • 20140.6516.21
  • 50127.14488.64
  • 100100.3448.45
  • 200109.28371.15

IM+ Capitals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.7521.7721.54103.68491.901,571.551,972.73
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

IM+ Capitals Ltd. Share Holdings

IM+ Capitals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About IM+ Capitals Ltd.

IM+ Capitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1991PLC340407 and registration number is 340407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Singhal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Akshay Parmar
    Director
  • Ms. Rahul Chaudhary
    Director
  • Ms. Tanya Singhal
    Director

FAQs on IM+ Capitals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IM+ Capitals Ltd.?

The market cap of IM+ Capitals Ltd. is ₹558.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IM+ Capitals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IM+ Capitals Ltd. is 242.24 and PB ratio of IM+ Capitals Ltd. is 8.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IM+ Capitals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IM+ Capitals Ltd. is ₹570.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IM+ Capitals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IM+ Capitals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IM+ Capitals Ltd. is ₹581.90 and 52-week low of IM+ Capitals Ltd. is ₹91.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data