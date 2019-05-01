IL&FS Mututal Fund pays out Rs 314 crore on redemption of its 5-year debt fund

IL&FS Mutual Fund on Tuesday paid out `314 crore on redemption of its 5-year infrastructure debt fund, the company said in a press statement. The close ended scheme, Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF) Series 1-A, matured on April 29 and was due for redemption on April 30. The debt fund was launched in April 2014, and had raised `238 crore from various institutional investors. In the past months, schemes of the IL&FS Mutual Fund have been downgraded by various ratings agencies, following the downfall of IL&FS. In October 2018, India Ratings and Research put the companies schemes on \u201cratings watch negative\u201d. The schemes\u2019 exposure to IL&FS group entities resulted in the weakening of their portfolio quality. All IL&FS IDF schemes generally have an exposure of around 23.81% to two IL&FS group companies \u2014 IL&FS Solar Power and IL&FS Wind Energy, India Ratings and Research said in a report dated April 5. The IDF Series 1 has two other funds, Series 1B and 1C which will mature in April 2021 and April 2024, respectively. The IDF currently has assets-under-management worth around `1,800 crore spread across seven close-ended schemes. IL&FS and IL&FS Financial Services launched these debt funds in partnership with Life Insurance Corporation, United India Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation of India and National Insurance Company.