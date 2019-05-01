IL&FS Mututal Fund pays out Rs 314 crore on redemption of its 5-year debt fund

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 2:36:30 AM

IL&FS and IL&FS Financial Services launched these debt funds in partnership with Life Insurance Corporation, United India Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation of India and National Insurance Company.

The debt fund was launched in April 2014, and had raised `238 crore from various institutional investors.

IL&FS Mutual Fund on Tuesday paid out `314 crore on redemption of its 5-year infrastructure debt fund, the company said in a press statement. The close ended scheme, Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF) Series 1-A, matured on April 29 and was due for redemption on April 30. The debt fund was launched in April 2014, and had raised `238 crore from various institutional investors.

In the past months, schemes of the IL&FS Mutual Fund have been downgraded by various ratings agencies, following the downfall of IL&FS.

In October 2018, India Ratings and Research put the companies schemes on “ratings watch negative”.
The schemes’ exposure to IL&FS group entities resulted in the weakening of their portfolio quality. All IL&FS IDF schemes generally have an exposure of around 23.81% to two IL&FS group companies — IL&FS Solar Power and IL&FS Wind Energy, India Ratings and Research said in a report dated April 5.

The IDF Series 1 has two other funds, Series 1B and 1C which will mature in April 2021 and April 2024, respectively.
The IDF currently has assets-under-management worth around `1,800 crore spread across seven close-ended schemes.

