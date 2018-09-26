​​​
IL&FS group stocks end on mixed note, IL&FS Investment surges 10%

IL&FS group stocks ended mixed Wednesday, a day after state-owned insurer LIC said it will not allow debt-ridden IL&FS to collapse and explore options to revive it.

September 26, 2018
IL&FS group stocks ended mixed Wednesday, a day after state-owned insurer LIC said it will not allow debt-ridden IL&FS to collapse and explore options to revive it.Shares of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Investment Managers soared 9.92 per cent to end at Rs 8.20, its highest trading permissible limit, on the BSE.

On the other hand, shares of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company fell by 3.11 per cent to close at Rs 14 and IL&FS Transportation Networks went down by 1.47 per cent to settle at Rs 23.40.

Shares of IL&FS group companies had surged up to 12 per cent Tuesday. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has the largest shareholding in IL&FS. IL&FS Financial Services, a group company of IL&FS defaulted on one of its commercial paper (CP) issuances due for repayment Monday. The infrastructure development and finance group has been facing liquidity issues for some time. IL&FS, which is credited for building the longest tunnel in the country (the Chenani-Nashri tunnel), is sitting on a debt pile of around Rs 91,000 crore.

