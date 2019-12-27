IL&FS Case Lapses: SEBI slaps fine on ICRA, Care

Similarly, CARE Ratings had sent its MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi on leave, pending the completion of the examination of anonymous complaint received by Sebi. Mokashi, MD & CEO of CARE Ratings, resigned on 20 December.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday, in two separate orders, imposed a penalty of `25 lakh each on ICRA and CARE Ratings over ratings given to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of IL&FS. The market regulator stated in its order that despite the declining financial indicators of IL&FS, the rating agencies failed to intervene on time. The rating agencies continued to assign highest rating to the NCDs issued by IL&FS, despite its stressed balance sheet, asset-liability mismatch and negative debt to equity ratio.

Earlier this year, rating agency ICRA had terminated the employment of Naresh Takkar, CEO and MD of the rating agency. Takkar was on leave since July 1, 2019 pending an inquiry. Similarly, CARE Ratings had sent its MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi on leave, pending the completion of the examination of anonymous complaint received by Sebi. Mokashi, MD & CEO of CARE Ratings, resigned on 20 December.

In its order, Sebi said, “The Noticee (Rating agencies) continued to assign the highest possible rating (AAA) to the NCDs issued by IL&FS, based mainly on institutional parentage of IL&FS and the assurances given by IL&FS management to the Noticee from time to time.”

It added, “In view of the same, it was alleged that the Noticee had failed to exercise proper due diligence by way of independent confirmation of various claims made by the management of IL&FS which ultimately led tomisrepresentation of financial health of IL&FS in the eyes of the investors.”

Sebi also said that credit rating agencies relied heavily on information provided by the Management of IL&FS with regard to updates on the status of implementation of various projects and fund raising plans and failed to carry independent due diligence to ascertain the veracity of the updates provided by the management of IL&FS. “The Noticee also failed to keep track of the various disclosures available on the website of BSE, as made by IL&FS from time to time,” said Sebi in its order.

In its order with respect to ICRA, Sebi said the rating agency had maintained the rating outlook on the NCDs of IL&FS as ‘Stable’ throughout the rating period despite the slow pace at which the asset monetisation and deleveraging steps of IL&FS was taking place. “It was also alleged that the Noticee had failed to adequately caution the investors regarding the high leverage and delay in implementation of asset monetization plans by IL&FS as it was waiting for further deviations to turn the outlook to negative. In view of the above, it was alleged that the Noticee had not exercised proper care and diligence and shown the prudence expected from a ‘credit rating agency’,” said Sebi.

While in another order with regard to CARE Ratings, Sebi also said that it had failed to exercise proper due diligence by way of independent confirmation of various claims made by the management of IL&FS which ultimately led to misrepresentation of financial health of IL&FS in the eyes of the investors.