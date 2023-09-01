What is the Market Cap of IKIO Lighting Ltd.? The market cap of IKIO Lighting Ltd. is ₹2,921.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IKIO Lighting Ltd.? P/E ratio of IKIO Lighting Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of IKIO Lighting Ltd. is 22.7 as on .

What is the share price of IKIO Lighting Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IKIO Lighting Ltd. is ₹378.05 as on .