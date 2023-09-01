Follow Us

IKIO LIGHTING LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹378.05 Closed
-0.26-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IKIO Lighting Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹375.15₹381.95
₹378.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹360.00₹477.15
₹378.05
Open Price
₹375.15
Prev. Close
₹379.05
Volume
7,062

IKIO Lighting Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1381.62
  • R2385.18
  • R3388.42
  • Pivot
    378.38
  • S1374.82
  • S2371.58
  • S3368.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.75379.38
  • 1040.38379.08
  • 2020.19384.36
  • 508.07406.36
  • 1004.040
  • 2002.020

IKIO Lighting Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12
6.259.2048.83109.3197.38594.74168.53

IKIO Lighting Ltd. Share Holdings

IKIO Lighting Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan6,82,4730.2728.51
Quant Multi Asset Fund6,36,7092.8426.6
Quant Quantamental Fund6,23,3132.8526.04
Quant Value Fund6,21,3223.4225.96
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund5,78,9680.224.19
Quant Active Fund4,90,0210.3820.47
Quant Small Cap Fund2,10,4290.138.79
HDFC Infrastructure Fund - Regular Plan1,87,14817.82
ICICI Prudential Innovation Fund1,00,0000.194.18

IKIO Lighting Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IKIO Lighting Ltd.

Electric Equipment - General

Management

  • Ms. Surmeet Kaur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjeet Singh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandra Shekar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishor Kumar Sansi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on IKIO Lighting Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IKIO Lighting Ltd.?

The market cap of IKIO Lighting Ltd. is ₹2,921.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IKIO Lighting Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IKIO Lighting Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of IKIO Lighting Ltd. is 22.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IKIO Lighting Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IKIO Lighting Ltd. is ₹378.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IKIO Lighting Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IKIO Lighting Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IKIO Lighting Ltd. is ₹477.15 and 52-week low of IKIO Lighting Ltd. is ₹360.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

