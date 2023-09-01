IITL Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1994PLC082421 and registration number is 082421. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.