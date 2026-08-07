What is the share price of IITL Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IITL Projects is ₹48.70 as on .

What kind of stock is IITL Projects? The IITL Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IITL Projects? The market cap of IITL Projects is ₹24.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IITL Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of IITL Projects are ₹51.00 and ₹48.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IITL Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IITL Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IITL Projects is ₹73.90 and 52-week low of IITL Projects is ₹33.01 as on .

How has the IITL Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The IITL Projects has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -10.74% for the past month, 24.87% over 3 months, -25.88% over 1 year, 44.41% across 3 years, and 18.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IITL Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IITL Projects are 17.51 and -0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global