Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

IITL Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IITL PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.75 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IITL Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.75₹17.58
₹16.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.60₹20.00
₹16.75
Open Price
₹17.58
Prev. Close
₹16.75
Volume
6

IITL Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.3
  • R217.86
  • R318.13
  • Pivot
    17.03
  • S116.47
  • S216.2
  • S315.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.4716.65
  • 1017.3316.59
  • 2017.3916.5
  • 5017.5416.51
  • 10018.4416.72
  • 20018.9217.32

IITL Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.08-1.59-1.47-0.89-1.18-15.40-29.62
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.7410.7216.79136.59320.18554.61626.77
13.6711.2832.5658.9237.38153.59173.83
12.3119.823.915.6129.14152.5260.26
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
11.269.1037.4085.27134.40401.4863.13
7.1715.7821.8255.4453.8097.00-27.75
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

IITL Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

IITL Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IITL Projects Ltd.

IITL Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1994PLC082421 and registration number is 082421. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. B Samal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bipin Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Venkatesan Narayanan
    Director
  • Mr. Milind Desai
    Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Chattopadhyay
    Director

FAQs on IITL Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IITL Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of IITL Projects Ltd. is ₹8.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IITL Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IITL Projects Ltd. is -1.12 and PB ratio of IITL Projects Ltd. is -0.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IITL Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IITL Projects Ltd. is ₹16.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IITL Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IITL Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IITL Projects Ltd. is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of IITL Projects Ltd. is ₹14.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data