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IITL Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

IITL PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of IITL Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.70 Closed
-2.31₹ -1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IITL Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.70₹51.00
₹48.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.01₹73.90
₹48.70
Open Price
₹50.00
Prev. Close
₹49.85
Volume
1,635

Source: Dion Global

IITL Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IITL Projects		-2.79-10.7424.87-12.47-25.8844.4118.72
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IITL Projects has declined 25.88% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, IITL Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

IITL Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IITL Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.4552.76
1051.9552.45
2052.3751.72
5047.249.03
10044.3648.19
20050.8449.83

Source: Dion Global

IITL Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IITL Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IITL Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTIITL Projects - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment Of S
Aug 05, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTIITL Projects - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTIITL Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 04, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTIITL Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTIITL Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About IITL Projects

IITL Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1994PLC082421 and registration number is 082421. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Bidhubhusan Samal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bipin Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Chattopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shriram Surajmal Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shankar Narayan Mokashi
    Independent Director

FAQs on IITL Projects Share Price

What is the share price of IITL Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IITL Projects is ₹48.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IITL Projects?

The IITL Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IITL Projects?

The market cap of IITL Projects is ₹24.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IITL Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IITL Projects are ₹51.00 and ₹48.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IITL Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IITL Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IITL Projects is ₹73.90 and 52-week low of IITL Projects is ₹33.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IITL Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The IITL Projects has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -10.74% for the past month, 24.87% over 3 months, -25.88% over 1 year, 44.41% across 3 years, and 18.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IITL Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IITL Projects are 17.51 and -0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IITL Projects News

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