Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.08
|-1.59
|-1.47
|-0.89
|-1.18
|-15.40
|-29.62
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.74
|10.72
|16.79
|136.59
|320.18
|554.61
|626.77
|13.67
|11.28
|32.56
|58.92
|37.38
|153.59
|173.83
|12.31
|19.82
|3.91
|5.61
|29.14
|152.52
|60.26
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|11.26
|9.10
|37.40
|85.27
|134.40
|401.48
|63.13
|7.17
|15.78
|21.82
|55.44
|53.80
|97.00
|-27.75
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IITL Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1994PLC082421 and registration number is 082421. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IITL Projects Ltd. is ₹8.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IITL Projects Ltd. is -1.12 and PB ratio of IITL Projects Ltd. is -0.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IITL Projects Ltd. is ₹16.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IITL Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IITL Projects Ltd. is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of IITL Projects Ltd. is ₹14.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.