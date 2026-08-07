Here's the live share price of IITL Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IITL Projects
|-2.79
|-10.74
|24.87
|-12.47
|-25.88
|44.41
|18.72
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IITL Projects has declined 25.88% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, IITL Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.45
|52.76
|10
|51.95
|52.45
|20
|52.37
|51.72
|50
|47.2
|49.03
|100
|44.36
|48.19
|200
|50.84
|49.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IITL Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|IITL Projects - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment Of S
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|IITL Projects - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|IITL Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 04, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|IITL Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|IITL Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
IITL Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01110MH1994PLC082421 and registration number is 082421. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IITL Projects is ₹48.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IITL Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IITL Projects is ₹24.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IITL Projects are ₹51.00 and ₹48.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IITL Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IITL Projects is ₹73.90 and 52-week low of IITL Projects is ₹33.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IITL Projects has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -10.74% for the past month, 24.87% over 3 months, -25.88% over 1 year, 44.41% across 3 years, and 18.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IITL Projects are 17.51 and -0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global