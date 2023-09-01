Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

IIFL Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IIFL SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹80.25 Closed
-0.19-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IIFL Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.15₹81.30
₹80.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.20₹82.55
₹80.25
Open Price
₹81.00
Prev. Close
₹80.40
Volume
7,26,470

IIFL Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R181.28
  • R282.37
  • R383.43
  • Pivot
    80.22
  • S179.13
  • S278.07
  • S376.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.8778.03
  • 1068.3775.88
  • 2067.8972.76
  • 5070.1568.15
  • 10070.9765.16
  • 20080.2165.05

IIFL Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9021.5936.0245.5111.5495.49247.40
1.510.703.9818.941.94100.90168.74
0.70-3.684.4412.69-12.99138.14127.65
4.31-0.148.1447.2343.02367.53273.87
1.63-1.224.9716.4528.03177.12141.55
2.38-4.66-7.7111.79-9.464.1723.32
2.573.1535.5856.5143.84170.7149.38
0.14-6.3712.0131.3320.728.81211.96
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.671.121.7317.2744.62123.081.12
3.3915.6733.2833.9713.9055.37109.11
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.07-4.6420.6040.1959.56104.75-24.53
-0.29-0.832.5712.4824.5168.9862.77
1.787.4837.8038.505.04-20.48-64.12
1.52-3.9434.3736.4072.90562.07-17.38
-0.08-4.9412.7245.7243.42101.66269.77
-2.060.8933.8033.3148.6248.6248.62
0.61-1.7827.5032.4224.8529.2388.65
3.65-0.1118.3564.8646.67120.5163.39

IIFL Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

IIFL Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    IIFL Securities Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    08-Aug, 2023 | 04:08 PM

About IIFL Securities Ltd.

IIFL Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1996PLC132983 and registration number is 132983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1060.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Venkataraman
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Deshmal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Shailesh Bathiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viswanathan Krishnan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rekha Warriar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shamik Das Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on IIFL Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IIFL Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of IIFL Securities Ltd. is ₹2,453.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IIFL Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IIFL Securities Ltd. is 7.85 and PB ratio of IIFL Securities Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IIFL Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIFL Securities Ltd. is ₹80.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IIFL Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIFL Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIFL Securities Ltd. is ₹82.55 and 52-week low of IIFL Securities Ltd. is ₹48.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data