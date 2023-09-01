Name
IIFL Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1996PLC132983 and registration number is 132983. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1060.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IIFL Securities Ltd. is ₹2,453.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IIFL Securities Ltd. is 7.85 and PB ratio of IIFL Securities Ltd. is 2.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IIFL Securities Ltd. is ₹80.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IIFL Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IIFL Securities Ltd. is ₹82.55 and 52-week low of IIFL Securities Ltd. is ₹48.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.