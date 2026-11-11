The share price of IIFL Finance is in focus on Wednesday, November 11, after the non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) board approved a capital infusion of Rs 6,414 crore. Global investment bank Jefferies has marked this move as positive while domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal said the equity infusion will unlock the next phase of growth for the company.

The IIFL Finance share price surged nearly 11% to a high of Rs 694.40 in early trade today. The shares were at Rs 650.85, up 3.8%, at the time of writing.

Jefferies maintained its ‘Hold’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 650. Motilal Oswal retained its ‘Buy’ rating and has a target price of Rs 850 apiece, implying an upside of nearly 31% from the current price.

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IIFL fund infusion

The NBFC plans to raise Rs 6,414 crore through a preferential issue, with Blackstone Private Equity set to invest Rs 5,000 crore through a preferential allotment of compulsorily convertible preference shares, as per a release.

The company’s promoters, Nirmal Jain and R. Venkataraman, will invest Rs 1,264 crores through preferential allotment of warrants. Anchorage Capital will participate in the transaction through a Rs 150 crore primary equity investment. The company and its promoters have entered into definitive agreements with Blackstone and Anchorage Capital in this regard.

Blackstone will hold a 15.6% stake in the NBFC, while promoter stake will dip marginally to 23.8%.

IIFL Finance expects to benefit from Blackstone’s global scale, network and operational expertise, including in technology, data, and AI. This would help scale its secured lending businesses, attract and retain high-quality talent, and strengthen its overall franchise, the company said.

Motilal Oswal on IIFL Finance: Accelerated growth in gold finance

The brokerage views this move positively, as it addresses a key balance-sheet constraint and provides the company with substantial growth capital at a time when it is looking to scale its secured lending franchises.

“The participation of Blackstone, a large global private equity investor, also provides a strong institutional endorsement of the franchise and could improve the company’s access to funding over time. Importantly, the promoters’ participation alongside Blackstone demonstrates continued confidence in the business and aligns their interests with the new investor,” Motilal Oswal said.

The better capital position is expected to accelerate growth in the gold finance segment and other secured lending businesses. It will also provide greater flexibility to expand the company’s co-lending partnerships with banks and invest in technology.

“Importantly, the transaction does not result in a change in control, with the existing promoters continuing to retain their promoter classification,” the brokerage said. Motilal Oswal raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share (EPS) view by 7% and 11%, respectively, to factor in this equity infusion.

Jefferies on IIFL Finance: Prospects of a rating upgrade

The global investment bank maintained its ‘Hold’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 650.

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It said the move should ease capital constraints and improve the prospects of a rating upgrade. “Tier 1 cap should rise to c.26% (12.4% 2QFY27)… We est. issuance to be 6% BVPS accretive and 11% EPS dilutive (FY28e) with RoE dilution of 235bps,” Jefferies said.

IIFL Finance: Stage set for growth acceleration

The fund infusion is termed as a positive development by analysts, as it addresses balance-sheet constraints and gives substantial capital when the NBFC is looking to expand operations.

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