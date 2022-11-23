IIFL Finance, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders among 86 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 47 fall to 52-week lows

Indian benchmark indices were trading with marginal gains on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex gained 94 points or 0.1% to trade at 61,512.The NSE Nifty tops 18,250, up 0.15% after opening in the green. All of NSE Nifty’s sectoral indices, except Nifty Realty are in the green, with Nifty Media up 1.48%, Nifty PSU Bank up 1.37% and Nifty Bank up 0.48%. Adani Enterprises, SBI, ICICI Bank, RIL and HDFC Bank are among the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, JSW Steel and SBI are among the top gainers intraday, with Apollo Hospitals up 2.44%. Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, with Adani Enterprises down 1.63% and Power Grid down 1.31%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 86 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Ujjivan Financial Services, VST Industries, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Global Health, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Karnataka Bank, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Jay Ushin, IIFL Finance, Hindustan Foods, Hi-Tech Pipes, Hindustan Aeronautics and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 47 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Jet Airways, Infobean, Somany Ceramics, Nureca, Max Financial Services, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Olectra Greentech, Delhivery were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 48 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bohra Industries, Canara Bank, Castrol India, Hindustan Aeronautics, IIFL Finance, Ujjivan Financial Services among others. Alternatively, 44 stocks including Delhivery, Golden Tobacco, Indigo Paints, Max Financial Services, Jet Airways (India), Nureca, One 97 Communications, Shilpa Medicare among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Welspun Investments and Commercials, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Univastu India, Yuken India, Edelweiss Financial Services are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Axis Bank were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.