Why is your hotel bill higher, yet the lobby still packed? Indian hotels are charging more and still filling rooms, and the trend has caught the eye of a global investment bank. Jefferies has gone through the numbers. According to the Jefferies report, one part of the hotel business looks especially well placed. Which one is it?

According to a report by global investment bank Jefferies, revenue per available room (RevPAR) across India’s hotel industry increased 26% year-on-year in October. This was higher than the 20% growth recorded in September and 18% in the second quarter of FY26-27.

Jefferies sees luxury hotel operators as the stronger segment, with Indian Hotels Company and Leela Hotels among the companies well placed to capture the opportunity.

Let’s take a look at what Jefferies report is saying –

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What is driving the growth in India’s hotel industry?

In October, hotel performance improved because both room rates and occupancy went up. Room rates rose by about 13% compared to last year, and occupancy increased by roughly 12%, as noted in a brokerage report.

Festivals also had an effect on the numbers. Last year, Diwali fell in the comparison period, which meant fewer people travelled for work and fewer hotel rooms were booked. Because last year’s figures were lower, this October looked stronger by comparison.

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Business events and meetings also helped boost hotel demand. Mumbai held several big exhibitions and conferences, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw more bookings because of corporate events and other gatherings.

Jefferies noted that October demand was supported by a “favourable festive base” and a “busy MICE calendar”. MICE refers to meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

Domestic travel and leisure trips continued to support hotel bookings. In addition, more foreign tourists started visiting again, which brought in another group of guests.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad emerge as standout markets

Hotel markets did not all perform equally well. Bengaluru grew the fastest, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) going up by 45% compared to last year in October. Hyderabad came next, with growth of 38%.

Mumbai and Delhi also reported healthy growth of around 27-31%.

Leisure destinations had a mixed performance. Goa saw revenue per available room (RevPAR) grow by 11%, while Rajasthan saw growth of 14%. These gains were smaller than the growth seen in some other markets.

The global investment bank report also highlighted weakness in Dubai, where RevPAR declined 42% year-on-year in October, compared with a 29% decline in September. Sri Lanka, however, continued to report growth.

IHCL and Leela: Which hotel stocks is Jefferies focusing on?

Jefferies’ preference is tilted towards luxury hotels. According to Jefferies report, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) and Leela Hotels are well positioned in this segment.

A global investment bank expects hotel companies it follows to grow their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by about 14% to 21% each year, on a compounded basis, between FY26-29.

The September quarter also gave a hint about which hotel companies gained the most from strong demand. IHCL and Leela reported the fastest growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR) among the companies covered by the global investment bank report, at around 25% to 30% compared to the same period last year.

ITC Hotels followed with approximately 21% growth. Lemon Tree Hotels reported 18%, while Samhi Hotels, Juniper Hotels and Ventive Hospitality recorded growth of around 13-15%. Chalet Hotels and Brigade Hotels were relatively slower, with growth of approximately 7-10%.

Across major hotel companies, revenue and EBITDA increased around 19% and 22%, respectively, during the September quarter. Average EBITDA margins also expanded by approximately 80 basis points.

Can the growth continue over the next few quarters?

Any easing of tensions in West Asia could also redirect some international travel overseas, potentially affecting domestic demand. Even so, Jefferies believes that more foreign tourists and more business travel could help hotel performance.

Jefferies also pointed to a busy wedding season expected in calendar year 2027. This could keep hotel demand strong into FY27-28.

India’s hotel development pipeline is also worth watching. Lodging Econometrics reported that, as of the third quarter of calendar year 2026, India had 1,165 hotel projects in the pipeline, adding up to about 154,000 rooms. This makes India the biggest hotel development market in the Asia-Pacific region, not counting China.

What investors need to watch

For investors following hotel stocks, the next few quarters will show whether the strong growth in room revenue can turn into steady growth in earnings. For now, Jefferies still prefers luxury hotel companies, especially IHCL and Leela.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.