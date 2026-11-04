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IGL Spirits Share Price

NSE
BSE

IGL SPIRITS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Beverages - Alcoholic

Here's the live share price of IGL Spirits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹912.80
313.48₹ 692.04
As on Nov 04, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IGL Spirits Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹785.00₹921.25
₹912.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹912.80
Open Price
₹785.00
Prev. Close
₹220.76
Volume
42,441

Source: Dion Global

IGL Spirits Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Spirits		13.021.39-9.435.05-4.279.067.3
Radico Khaitan		3.771.3-2.5127.8435.5349.3532.76
United Breweries		0.441.87-15.93-17.7-33.5-8.82-6.39
Allied Blenders & Distillers		-1.03-0.1411.8529.53.3729.8216.95
Tilaknagar Industries		-6.65-13.06-3.6-0.55-6.752341.6
Piccadily Agro Industries		4.350.39-24.67-4.88-14.4236.2486.14
Globus Spirits		-9.76-15.63-25.25-40.77-41.27-7.54-12.1
India Glycols		-7.381.25-73.64-70.43-69.76-4.5-6.68
G M Breweries		1.17-14.05-9.43-14.71-34.714.695.97
Som Distilleries & Breweries		1.10.013.06-15.08-43.65-17.5935.1
Sula Vineyards		5.190.94-17.96-22.57-47.39-34.57-16.6
Associated Alcohols & Breweries		4.94-5.69-26.46-36.6-52.576.7-0.84
BCL Industries		-4.59-8.31-22.96-23.08-27.48-17.224.01
IFB Agro Industries		3.13-4.14-13.57-19.57-42.1420.484.55
Fratelli Vineyards		-2.52-5.4117.7245.66-15.0763.751.54
Jagatjit Industries		0.99-11.53-11.21-2.24-36.77-20.9113.18
Agribio Spirits		2.341.22-1.0511.0542.18107.33126.21
Monika Alcobev		16.690.1-23.73-37.9-50.13-20.31-12.73
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries		1.25-1.89-12.91-28.88-76.77-1.73-1.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Spirits has declined 4.27% compared to peers like Radico Khaitan (35.53%), United Breweries (-33.50%), Allied Blenders & Distillers (3.37%). From a 5 year perspective, United Spirits has underperformed peers relative to Radico Khaitan (32.76%) and United Breweries (-6.39%).

IGL Spirits Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IGL Spirits Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Source: Dion Global

IGL Spirits Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
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Best Index Funds
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Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About IGL Spirits

IGL Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U11011UT2024PLC018229 and registration number is 018229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uma Shankar Bhartia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vedant Jhaver
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shirish Rajendra Barwale
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samrat Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kishore Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Jagat Killawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Rai
    Executive Director

FAQs on IGL Spirits Share Price

What is the share price of IGL Spirits?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IGL Spirits is ₹912.80 as on Nov 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is IGL Spirits?

The IGL Spirits is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IGL Spirits?

The market cap of IGL Spirits is ₹0.00 Cr as on Nov 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IGL Spirits?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IGL Spirits are ₹921.25 and ₹785.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IGL Spirits?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IGL Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IGL Spirits is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of IGL Spirits is ₹0.00 as on Nov 04, 2026.

How has the IGL Spirits performed historically in terms of returns?

The IGL Spirits has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IGL Spirits?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IGL Spirits are and on Nov 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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