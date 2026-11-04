Here's the live share price of IGL Spirits along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Spirits
|13.02
|1.39
|-9.43
|5.05
|-4.27
|9.06
|7.3
|Radico Khaitan
|3.77
|1.3
|-2.51
|27.84
|35.53
|49.35
|32.76
|United Breweries
|0.44
|1.87
|-15.93
|-17.7
|-33.5
|-8.82
|-6.39
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|-1.03
|-0.14
|11.85
|29.5
|3.37
|29.82
|16.95
|Tilaknagar Industries
|-6.65
|-13.06
|-3.6
|-0.55
|-6.75
|23
|41.6
|Piccadily Agro Industries
|4.35
|0.39
|-24.67
|-4.88
|-14.42
|36.24
|86.14
|Globus Spirits
|-9.76
|-15.63
|-25.25
|-40.77
|-41.27
|-7.54
|-12.1
|India Glycols
|-7.38
|1.25
|-73.64
|-70.43
|-69.76
|-4.5
|-6.68
|G M Breweries
|1.17
|-14.05
|-9.43
|-14.71
|-34.7
|14.69
|5.97
|Som Distilleries & Breweries
|1.1
|0.01
|3.06
|-15.08
|-43.65
|-17.59
|35.1
|Sula Vineyards
|5.19
|0.94
|-17.96
|-22.57
|-47.39
|-34.57
|-16.6
|Associated Alcohols & Breweries
|4.94
|-5.69
|-26.46
|-36.6
|-52.57
|6.7
|-0.84
|BCL Industries
|-4.59
|-8.31
|-22.96
|-23.08
|-27.48
|-17.22
|4.01
|IFB Agro Industries
|3.13
|-4.14
|-13.57
|-19.57
|-42.14
|20.48
|4.55
|Fratelli Vineyards
|-2.52
|-5.41
|17.72
|45.66
|-15.07
|63.7
|51.54
|Jagatjit Industries
|0.99
|-11.53
|-11.21
|-2.24
|-36.77
|-20.91
|13.18
|Agribio Spirits
|2.34
|1.22
|-1.05
|11.05
|42.18
|107.33
|126.21
|Monika Alcobev
|16.69
|0.1
|-23.73
|-37.9
|-50.13
|-20.31
|-12.73
|Cupid Breweries & Distilleries
|1.25
|-1.89
|-12.91
|-28.88
|-76.77
|-1.73
|-1.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Spirits has declined 4.27% compared to peers like Radico Khaitan (35.53%), United Breweries (-33.50%), Allied Blenders & Distillers (3.37%). From a 5 year perspective, United Spirits has underperformed peers relative to Radico Khaitan (32.76%) and United Breweries (-6.39%).
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
IGL Spirits Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U11011UT2024PLC018229 and registration number is 018229. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Beverages & Distilleries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IGL Spirits is ₹912.80 as on Nov 04, 2026.
The IGL Spirits is operating in the Beverages - Alcoholic Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IGL Spirits is ₹0.00 Cr as on Nov 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IGL Spirits are ₹921.25 and ₹785.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IGL Spirits stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IGL Spirits is ₹0.00 and 52-week low of IGL Spirits is ₹0.00 as on Nov 04, 2026.
The IGL Spirits has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 0.0% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IGL Spirits are and on Nov 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of per annum.
Source: Dion Global