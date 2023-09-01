What is the Market Cap of IGC Industries Ltd.? The market cap of IGC Industries Ltd. is ₹7.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IGC Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of IGC Industries Ltd. is -43.4 and PB ratio of IGC Industries Ltd. is 6.36 as on .

What is the share price of IGC Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IGC Industries Ltd. is ₹31.25 as on .