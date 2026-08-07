Here's the live share price of IGC Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IGC Industries
|-1.90
|-4.19
|-14.17
|-27.97
|-43.72
|-45.72
|-34.57
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.52
|11.76
|20.63
|15.15
|-6.03
|7.96
|2.84
|Kusumgar
|9.80
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Sanathan Textiles
|1.61
|5.41
|4.69
|8.85
|0.66
|7.33
|4.34
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.47
|29.92
|43.33
|33.75
|8.00
|-16.96
|22.91
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|2.74
|6.21
|4.14
|11.20
|33.57
|184.48
|126.50
|GHCL Textiles
|7.14
|9.98
|30.60
|45.61
|50.20
|16.85
|11.26
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|20.85
|6.51
|3.86
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.27
|2.23
|-6.59
|-5.90
|-24.33
|-4.30
|4.94
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-0.13
|3.30
|0.92
|22.96
|1.69
|-6.33
|-10.70
|VTM
|-1.33
|-7.92
|-17.34
|-39.00
|-34.84
|38.74
|31.51
|True Green Bio Energy
|0.83
|-0.08
|27.16
|198.54
|188.27
|116.04
|44.16
|Kesoram Industries
|1.43
|20.87
|13.37
|44.96
|150.00
|-46.49
|-30.33
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.90
|-16.51
|35.57
|25.82
|-11.91
|40.35
|19.69
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.28
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-36.36
|-13.98
|-8.64
|Game Changers Texfab
|29.57
|40.77
|13.99
|8.56
|18.88
|5.94
|3.52
|RRIL
|3.66
|0.56
|-11.86
|0.56
|11.43
|-1.87
|8.15
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|1.46
|3.17
|5.01
|2.66
|-5.12
|-15.48
|-14.47
|Osiajee Texfab
|-12.48
|-29.42
|-38.70
|-37.95
|-2.09
|83.40
|47.93
|Popees Baby Care India
|0
|16.55
|18.56
|-17.13
|30.98
|54.42
|29.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IGC Industries has declined 43.72% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, IGC Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.13
|2.12
|10
|2.13
|2.12
|20
|2.16
|2.14
|50
|2.23
|2.19
|100
|2.24
|2.28
|200
|2.42
|2.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IGC Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:56 PM IST IST
|IGC Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|IGC Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 13Th July, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|IGC Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 13Th July, 2026
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|IGC Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for We Hereby Inform You That A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is
|May 22, 2026, 05:21 AM IST IST
|IGC Industries - Revised Audited Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Are Being Resubmitted Due
Source: Dion Global
IGC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46692WB1980PLC032950 and registration number is 032950. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IGC Industries is ₹2.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IGC Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IGC Industries is ₹7.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IGC Industries are ₹2.17 and ₹2.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IGC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IGC Industries is ₹3.83 and 52-week low of IGC Industries is ₹1.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IGC Industries has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -4.19% for the past month, -14.17% over 3 months, -43.72% over 1 year, -45.72% across 3 years, and -34.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IGC Industries are -0.42 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global