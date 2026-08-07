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IGC Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

IGC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of IGC Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.06 Closed
-1.90₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IGC Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.05₹2.17
₹2.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.73₹3.83
₹2.06
Open Price
₹2.09
Prev. Close
₹2.10
Volume
32,824

Source: Dion Global

IGC Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IGC Industries		-1.90-4.19-14.17-27.97-43.72-45.72-34.57
Garware Technical Fibres		10.5211.7620.6315.15-6.037.962.84
Kusumgar		9.805.895.895.895.891.931.15
Sanathan Textiles		1.615.414.698.850.667.334.34
Jindal Worldwide		1.4729.9243.3333.758.00-16.9622.91
Aayush Art and Bullion		2.746.214.1411.2033.57184.48126.50
GHCL Textiles		7.149.9830.6045.6150.2016.8511.26
Birla Cotsyn (India)		020.8520.8520.8520.856.513.86
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.272.23-6.59-5.90-24.33-4.304.94
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-0.133.300.9222.961.69-6.33-10.70
VTM		-1.33-7.92-17.34-39.00-34.8438.7431.51
True Green Bio Energy		0.83-0.0827.16198.54188.27116.0444.16
Kesoram Industries		1.4320.8713.3744.96150.00-46.49-30.33
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.90-16.5135.5725.82-11.9140.3519.69
Alpine Texworld		-13.28-36.36-36.36-36.36-36.36-13.98-8.64
Game Changers Texfab		29.5740.7713.998.5618.885.943.52
RRIL		3.660.56-11.860.5611.43-1.878.15
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		1.463.175.012.66-5.12-15.48-14.47
Osiajee Texfab		-12.48-29.42-38.70-37.95-2.0983.4047.93
Popees Baby Care India		016.5518.56-17.1330.9854.4229.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IGC Industries has declined 43.72% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-6.03%), Kusumgar (5.89%), Sanathan Textiles (0.66%). From a 5 year perspective, IGC Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.84%) and Kusumgar (1.15%).

IGC Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IGC Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.132.12
102.132.12
202.162.14
502.232.19
1002.242.28
2002.422.8

Source: Dion Global

IGC Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IGC Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IGC Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 07:56 PM IST ISTIGC Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTIGC Industries - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 13Th July, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTIGC Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 13Th July, 2026
Jul 03, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTIGC Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for We Hereby Inform You That A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is
May 22, 2026, 05:21 AM IST ISTIGC Industries - Revised Audited Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Are Being Resubmitted Due

Source: Dion Global

About IGC Industries

IGC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L46692WB1980PLC032950 and registration number is 032950. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Supriya Dilip Gaikwad
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ziauddin Mohammed
    Director
  • Ms. Hemlata
    Independent Director

FAQs on IGC Industries Share Price

What is the share price of IGC Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IGC Industries is ₹2.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IGC Industries?

The IGC Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IGC Industries?

The market cap of IGC Industries is ₹7.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IGC Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IGC Industries are ₹2.17 and ₹2.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IGC Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IGC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IGC Industries is ₹3.83 and 52-week low of IGC Industries is ₹1.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IGC Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The IGC Industries has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -4.19% for the past month, -14.17% over 3 months, -43.72% over 1 year, -45.72% across 3 years, and -34.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IGC Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IGC Industries are -0.42 and 0.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IGC Industries News

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