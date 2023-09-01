Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

IGC Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IGC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.25 Closed
00
As on Jun 16, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IGC Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.25₹31.25
₹31.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.20₹33.00
₹31.25
Open Price
₹31.25
Prev. Close
₹31.25
Volume
0

IGC Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.25
  • R231.25
  • R331.25
  • Pivot
    31.25
  • S131.25
  • S231.25
  • S331.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.0730.8
  • 1029.8830.29
  • 2031.1130.09
  • 5035.7131.74
  • 10040.4734.99
  • 20026.890

IGC Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.3219.2719.277.767.76-54.08-35.37
6.60-0.3733.6073.2624.80223.6310.46
-2.5814.9513.4722.0587.90676.39295.05
0.20-0.704.318.94-6.9775.68140.93
-9.86-14.63-11.21-19.62-37.87-5.37-44.25
9.6920.2626.0718.57-22.85161.5017.99
0.184.1610.9510.9510.9510.9510.95
3.20-1.8935.3957.0755.8068.86111.25
0.084.0734.4823.5870.053,612.717,498.50
0.5313.24-7.11-47.23-83.5010,195.836,802.23
1.706.9618.8924.76-16.1832.56-27.87
-1.800.56-10.3545.4152.64962.703,832.00
0.11-0.198.4914.104.50163.93103.53
5.634.21-0.36-12.74-31.083,022.631,124.03
4.900.6711.3313.54-3.84139.2225.08
5.9618.1731.276.78-48.29224.4284.32
6.7321.5522.7028.362.11439.2047.04
-8.6842.6461.4165.8328.06413.36107.28
-5.15-25.84-70.26-70.26-79.59206.94-90.22
0.560-26.05-39.27-76.28-78.77-66.62

IGC Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

IGC Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About IGC Industries Ltd.

IGC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100WB1980PLC032950 and registration number is 032950. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Prachi Rajesh Marwah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. JayalalRajaram Pathak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kacharu Mokal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Sonawane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on IGC Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IGC Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of IGC Industries Ltd. is ₹7.00 Cr as on Jun 16, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IGC Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IGC Industries Ltd. is -43.4 and PB ratio of IGC Industries Ltd. is 6.36 as on Jun 16, 2023.

What is the share price of IGC Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IGC Industries Ltd. is ₹31.25 as on Jun 16, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IGC Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IGC Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IGC Industries Ltd. is ₹33.00 and 52-week low of IGC Industries Ltd. is ₹26.20 as on Jun 16, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data