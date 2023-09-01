Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.32
|19.27
|19.27
|7.76
|7.76
|-54.08
|-35.37
|6.60
|-0.37
|33.60
|73.26
|24.80
|223.63
|10.46
|-2.58
|14.95
|13.47
|22.05
|87.90
|676.39
|295.05
|0.20
|-0.70
|4.31
|8.94
|-6.97
|75.68
|140.93
|-9.86
|-14.63
|-11.21
|-19.62
|-37.87
|-5.37
|-44.25
|9.69
|20.26
|26.07
|18.57
|-22.85
|161.50
|17.99
|0.18
|4.16
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|10.95
|3.20
|-1.89
|35.39
|57.07
|55.80
|68.86
|111.25
|0.08
|4.07
|34.48
|23.58
|70.05
|3,612.71
|7,498.50
|0.53
|13.24
|-7.11
|-47.23
|-83.50
|10,195.83
|6,802.23
|1.70
|6.96
|18.89
|24.76
|-16.18
|32.56
|-27.87
|-1.80
|0.56
|-10.35
|45.41
|52.64
|962.70
|3,832.00
|0.11
|-0.19
|8.49
|14.10
|4.50
|163.93
|103.53
|5.63
|4.21
|-0.36
|-12.74
|-31.08
|3,022.63
|1,124.03
|4.90
|0.67
|11.33
|13.54
|-3.84
|139.22
|25.08
|5.96
|18.17
|31.27
|6.78
|-48.29
|224.42
|84.32
|6.73
|21.55
|22.70
|28.36
|2.11
|439.20
|47.04
|-8.68
|42.64
|61.41
|65.83
|28.06
|413.36
|107.28
|-5.15
|-25.84
|-70.26
|-70.26
|-79.59
|206.94
|-90.22
|0.56
|0
|-26.05
|-39.27
|-76.28
|-78.77
|-66.62
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
IGC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01100WB1980PLC032950 and registration number is 032950. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IGC Industries Ltd. is ₹7.00 Cr as on Jun 16, 2023.
P/E ratio of IGC Industries Ltd. is -43.4 and PB ratio of IGC Industries Ltd. is 6.36 as on Jun 16, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IGC Industries Ltd. is ₹31.25 as on Jun 16, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IGC Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IGC Industries Ltd. is ₹33.00 and 52-week low of IGC Industries Ltd. is ₹26.20 as on Jun 16, 2023.