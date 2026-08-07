What is the share price of IGC Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IGC Industries is ₹2.06 as on .

What kind of stock is IGC Industries? The IGC Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IGC Industries? The market cap of IGC Industries is ₹7.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IGC Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of IGC Industries are ₹2.17 and ₹2.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IGC Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IGC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IGC Industries is ₹3.83 and 52-week low of IGC Industries is ₹1.73 as on .

How has the IGC Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The IGC Industries has shown returns of -1.9% over the past day, -4.19% for the past month, -14.17% over 3 months, -43.72% over 1 year, -45.72% across 3 years, and -34.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IGC Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IGC Industries are -0.42 and 0.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global