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IFL Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

IFL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of IFL Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.37 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IFL Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.36₹0.37
₹0.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.30₹0.92
₹0.37
Open Price
₹0.37
Prev. Close
₹0.37
Volume
12,68,791

Source: Dion Global

IFL Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IFL Enterprises		0-5.13-21.28-27.45-53.75-64.25-9.19
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IFL Enterprises has declined 53.75% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, IFL Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

IFL Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IFL Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.370.37
100.370.37
200.380.37
500.390.39
1000.40.41
2000.480.5

Source: Dion Global

IFL Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IFL Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IFL Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 17, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTIFL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jun 17, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTIFL Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of IFL Enterprises Limited Held"
May 27, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTIFL Enterprises - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results And Financial Statement Along With Auditor'S Report
May 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTIFL Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of IFL Enterprises Limited Held
May 22, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTIFL Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financia

Source: Dion Global

About IFL Enterprises

IFL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2009PLC151201 and registration number is 151201. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via stalls and markets of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Vinaben Kanaiyalal Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samad Ahmed Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meet Sureshbhai Chhatrala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratapsinh Rajput
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dimpleben Arajanbhai Makwana
    Independent Director

FAQs on IFL Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of IFL Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFL Enterprises is ₹0.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IFL Enterprises?

The IFL Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IFL Enterprises?

The market cap of IFL Enterprises is ₹46.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IFL Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IFL Enterprises are ₹0.37 and ₹0.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFL Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFL Enterprises is ₹0.92 and 52-week low of IFL Enterprises is ₹0.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IFL Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The IFL Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.13% for the past month, -21.28% over 3 months, -53.75% over 1 year, -64.25% across 3 years, and -9.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IFL Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFL Enterprises are -12.63 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

IFL Enterprises News

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