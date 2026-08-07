Here's the live share price of IFL Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IFL Enterprises
|0
|-5.13
|-21.28
|-27.45
|-53.75
|-64.25
|-9.19
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IFL Enterprises has declined 53.75% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, IFL Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.37
|0.37
|10
|0.37
|0.37
|20
|0.38
|0.37
|50
|0.39
|0.39
|100
|0.4
|0.41
|200
|0.48
|0.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IFL Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 17, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|IFL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jun 17, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|IFL Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of IFL Enterprises Limited Held"
|May 27, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|IFL Enterprises - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results And Financial Statement Along With Auditor'S Report
|May 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|IFL Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of IFL Enterprises Limited Held
|May 22, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|IFL Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
Source: Dion Global
IFL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2009PLC151201 and registration number is 151201. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via stalls and markets of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 124.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFL Enterprises is ₹0.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IFL Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IFL Enterprises is ₹46.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IFL Enterprises are ₹0.37 and ₹0.36.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFL Enterprises is ₹0.92 and 52-week low of IFL Enterprises is ₹0.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IFL Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.13% for the past month, -21.28% over 3 months, -53.75% over 1 year, -64.25% across 3 years, and -9.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFL Enterprises are -12.63 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global