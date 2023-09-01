Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.69
|3.97
|6.03
|18.39
|194.77
|3,062.28
|4,010.60
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & Stock Split
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IFL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2009PLC186958 and registration number is 186958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via stalls and markets of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IFL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹327.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IFL Enterprises Ltd. is 434.04 and PB ratio of IFL Enterprises Ltd. is 13.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹14.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFL Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹16.86 and 52-week low of IFL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.