What is the share price of IFL Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFL Enterprises is ₹0.37 as on .

What kind of stock is IFL Enterprises? The IFL Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IFL Enterprises? The market cap of IFL Enterprises is ₹46.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IFL Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of IFL Enterprises are ₹0.37 and ₹0.36.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFL Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFL Enterprises is ₹0.92 and 52-week low of IFL Enterprises is ₹0.30 as on .

How has the IFL Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The IFL Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.13% for the past month, -21.28% over 3 months, -53.75% over 1 year, -64.25% across 3 years, and -9.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IFL Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFL Enterprises are -12.63 and 0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global