IFL Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IFL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.41 Closed
0.280.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IFL Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.96₹14.70
₹14.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.72₹16.86
₹14.41
Open Price
₹14.37
Prev. Close
₹14.37
Volume
6,65,953

IFL Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.76
  • R215.1
  • R315.5
  • Pivot
    14.36
  • S114.02
  • S213.62
  • S313.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 597.6614.31
  • 10100.3914.22
  • 2098.314.14
  • 5078.9914.09
  • 10061.8813.67
  • 20041.3512.19

IFL Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.693.976.0318.39194.773,062.284,010.60
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

IFL Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

IFL Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Mar, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue & Stock Split
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IFL Enterprises Ltd.

IFL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2009PLC186958 and registration number is 186958. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale via stalls and markets of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dolar Kirit Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Vinaben Kanaiyalal Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Samad Ahmed Khan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Falguni Mehal Raval
    Independent Director

FAQs on IFL Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IFL Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of IFL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹327.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IFL Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IFL Enterprises Ltd. is 434.04 and PB ratio of IFL Enterprises Ltd. is 13.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IFL Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹14.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFL Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFL Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹16.86 and 52-week low of IFL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

