Here's the live share price of IEL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IEL
|-4.46
|-7.98
|0.33
|-15.97
|28.48
|-19.12
|10.13
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.8
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.9
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.1
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.1
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.1
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.5
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.4
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.4
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.7
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.6
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IEL has gained 28.48% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, IEL has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.2
|6.05
|10
|6.24
|6.15
|20
|6.37
|6.23
|50
|6.1
|6.21
|100
|6.09
|6.25
|200
|6.81
|6.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IEL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|IEL - Board Meeting Intimation for 10/08/2026.
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|IEL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|IEL - Newspaper Publication Copies
|May 23, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|IEL - Regulation 32 Statement - Quarter Ended 31St March 2026.
|May 23, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|IEL - Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026.
Source: Dion Global
IEL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1956PLC124644 and registration number is 009720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IEL is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IEL is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IEL is ₹80.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IEL are ₹6.25 and ₹5.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IEL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IEL is ₹10.28 and 52-week low of IEL is ₹4.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IEL has shown returns of 1.69% over the past day, -7.98% for the past month, 0.33% over 3 months, 28.48% over 1 year, -19.12% across 3 years, and 10.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IEL are 434.78 and 1.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global