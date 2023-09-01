Follow Us

IEL LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹160.00 Closed
-0.28-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IEL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.00₹166.60
₹160.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.86₹205.90
₹160.00
Open Price
₹166.60
Prev. Close
₹160.45
Volume
226

IEL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1164.4
  • R2168.8
  • R3171
  • Pivot
    162.2
  • S1157.8
  • S2155.6
  • S3151.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 596.82161.28
  • 1088.58161.02
  • 2089.46158.03
  • 5085.05152.95
  • 10076.14144.48
  • 20065.86126.66

IEL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.9717.65-11.09107.9395.843,348.281,691.71
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

IEL Ltd. Share Holdings

IEL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingStock Split & A.G.M.
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IEL Ltd.

IEL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1956PLC124644 and registration number is 009720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ronit Champaklal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Romit Champaklal Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kalpanaben Champaklal Shah
    Non-Exe. Non Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Parshva Satishkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aayush Kamleshbhai Shah
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on IEL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IEL Ltd.?

The market cap of IEL Ltd. is ₹53.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IEL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IEL Ltd. is 23.47 and PB ratio of IEL Ltd. is 55.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IEL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IEL Ltd. is ₹160.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IEL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IEL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IEL Ltd. is ₹205.90 and 52-week low of IEL Ltd. is ₹61.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

