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IEL Share Price

NSE
BSE

IEL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of IEL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.00 Closed
1.69₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IEL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.70₹6.25
₹6.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.01₹10.28
₹6.00
Open Price
₹6.05
Prev. Close
₹5.90
Volume
85,584

Source: Dion Global

IEL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IEL		-4.46-7.980.33-15.9728.48-19.1210.13
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.8-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.96.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.154.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.198.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.1-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.59.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.40.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.4
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.727.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.6-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IEL has gained 28.48% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, IEL has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

IEL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IEL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.26.05
106.246.15
206.376.23
506.16.21
1006.096.25
2006.816.32

Source: Dion Global

IEL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IEL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IEL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTIEL - Board Meeting Intimation for 10/08/2026.
Jul 11, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTIEL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTIEL - Newspaper Publication Copies
May 23, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTIEL - Regulation 32 Statement - Quarter Ended 31St March 2026.
May 23, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTIEL - Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About IEL

IEL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1956PLC124644 and registration number is 009720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Ajay Bholanath Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arpit Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Juhi Sajwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Avani Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aastha Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ami Priyank Bhanshali
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mokshi Prakshbhai Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on IEL Share Price

What is the share price of IEL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IEL is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IEL?

The IEL is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IEL?

The market cap of IEL is ₹80.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IEL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IEL are ₹6.25 and ₹5.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IEL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IEL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IEL is ₹10.28 and 52-week low of IEL is ₹4.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IEL performed historically in terms of returns?

The IEL has shown returns of 1.69% over the past day, -7.98% for the past month, 0.33% over 3 months, 28.48% over 1 year, -19.12% across 3 years, and 10.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IEL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IEL are 434.78 and 1.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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