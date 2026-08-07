What is the share price of IEL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IEL is ₹6.00 as on .

What kind of stock is IEL? The IEL is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IEL? The market cap of IEL is ₹80.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IEL? Today’s highest and lowest price of IEL are ₹6.25 and ₹5.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IEL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IEL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IEL is ₹10.28 and 52-week low of IEL is ₹4.01 as on .

How has the IEL performed historically in terms of returns? The IEL has shown returns of 1.69% over the past day, -7.98% for the past month, 0.33% over 3 months, 28.48% over 1 year, -19.12% across 3 years, and 10.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IEL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IEL are 434.78 and 1.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global