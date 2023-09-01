Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split & A.G.M.
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IEL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1956PLC124644 and registration number is 009720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IEL Ltd. is ₹53.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IEL Ltd. is 23.47 and PB ratio of IEL Ltd. is 55.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IEL Ltd. is ₹160.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IEL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IEL Ltd. is ₹205.90 and 52-week low of IEL Ltd. is ₹61.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.