IDFC Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IDFC LTD.

Sector : Finance - Term Lending Institutions | Smallcap | NSE
₹123.50 Closed
1.441.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IDFC Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.50₹123.95
₹123.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.55₹126.00
₹123.50
Open Price
₹122.70
Prev. Close
₹121.75
Volume
1,87,80,327

IDFC Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.77
  • R2128.08
  • R3132.22
  • Pivot
    121.63
  • S1119.32
  • S2115.18
  • S3112.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.12121.6
  • 1076.81121.24
  • 2072.07119.94
  • 5068.68114.47
  • 10060.3106.09
  • 20059.6794.9

IDFC Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.822.5423.9958.8380.45328.70136.11
16.2238.8974.96106.04159.22126.81126.81
-4.46-0.3340.8372.63119.67165.02204.42
-0.3119.2869.67107.34122.11185.52166.50
8.5315.6440.0940.0929.27132.12-8.09
13.6931.1159.9959.5377.59190.36-22.34

IDFC Ltd. Share Holdings

IDFC Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan5,15,71,5442.91612.41
Tata Small Cap Fund2,00,00,0004.18237.5
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund1,27,50,0002.89151.41
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund1,09,40,0001.33129.91
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund1,02,50,0000.85121.72
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund82,40,0000.8397.85
Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund80,70,0000.6495.83
DSP Arbitrage Fund71,70,0005.1985.14
Tata Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan68,00,0002.3480.75
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund66,90,0001.3579.44
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

IDFC Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAmalgamation
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IDFC Ltd.

IDFC Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1997PLC037415 and registration number is 037415. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Term Lending Institutions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1596.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Rai
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kakar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Sondhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Jaimini Bhagwati
    Independent Director

FAQs on IDFC Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IDFC Ltd.?

The market cap of IDFC Ltd. is ₹19,479.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IDFC Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IDFC Ltd. is 4.59 and PB ratio of IDFC Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IDFC Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDFC Ltd. is ₹123.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IDFC Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IDFC Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IDFC Ltd. is ₹126.00 and 52-week low of IDFC Ltd. is ₹62.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

