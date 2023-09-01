What is the Market Cap of IDFC Ltd.? The market cap of IDFC Ltd. is ₹19,479.81 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IDFC Ltd.? P/E ratio of IDFC Ltd. is 4.59 and PB ratio of IDFC Ltd. is 2.18 as on .

What is the share price of IDFC Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IDFC Ltd. is ₹123.50 as on .