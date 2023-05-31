IDFC, IndusInd Bank, ITC, IOC among 80 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 12 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices fell below the crucial levels in the mid-day session on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 tumbled 136.15 points or 0.73% to 18,497.70 and BSE Sensex tanked 515.09 points or 0.82% to 62,454.04. The broader market indices traded mostly in red – Nifty 100 fell 0.65%, Nifty 500 was down 0.52% and Nifty Total Market tumbled 0.49%. The volatility index, India VIX rose 2% to 12.30. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tanked 478.25 points or 1.08% to 43,958.10, Nifty Financial Services sank 1.13%, Nifty Metal was down 0.61%, Nifty PSU Bank tumbled 0.75% and Nifty Private Bank plunged 0.91% while Nifty Pharma rose 0.45%. The most active stocks on the NSE were Sona BLW Precision Forgings, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank and Adani Enterprises.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Adani Enterprises, SBI Life, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospital, BPCL and Tata Motors were the gainers while the losers were NTPC, Axis Bank, ONGC, HDFC, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and ITC were the losers.

Price Band Hitters

Bohra Industries, Khandwala Securities, Raj Rayon Industries, SEL Manufacturing Company, Magnum Ventures, Poddar Housing and Development, Inspirisys Solutions, Thomas Scott and Khaitan were among 57 stocks that hit the upper price band.

NDTV, Kellton Tech Solutions, Trejhara Solutions, W S Industries, Latteys Industries, ABM International, Shah Alloys and Kapston Services were among 39 stocks that hit the lower price band.

Volume Gainers

Arman Financial Services, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation, Magnum Ventures, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo, Ahlada Engineers, Indo Count Industries, Dilip Buildcon, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Venus Remedies, Signet Industries, Onelife Capital Advisors, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Force Motors, Arrow Greentech, Talbros Automotive Components, Rajdarshan Industries, Central Depository Services (India), Balaji Telefilms, Emmbi Industries, Inspirisys Solutions, Aro Granite Industries, Archies and Fairchem Organics were among the volume gainers on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Action Construction Equipment, Andhra Cements, AIA Engineering, Anant Raj, The Anup Engineering, Arman Financial Services, Arrow Greentech, Aurobindo Pharma, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Bharat Wire Ropes, Choice International, Coforge, CRISIL, Dreamfolks Services, Dynamic Cables, eMudhra, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Expleo Solutions, Force Motors, Geekay Wires, Gravita India, Heritage Foods, Hilton Metal Forging, Indo Count Industries, IDFC, The Indian Hotels Company, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, ITC, ITD Cementation India, Inox Wind Energy, IZMO, Jindal Saw, JITF Infralogistics, Kamat Hotels, Kaynes Technology India, KPIT Technologies, Magnum Ventures, Manorama Industries, Marksans Pharma, Marshall Machines, Medico Remedies, Menon Bearings, Mold-Tek Technologies, Muthoot Capital Services, Newgen Software Technologies, Narayana Hrudayalaya, NMDC Steel, Onward Technologies, Power Finance Corporation, PG Electroplast, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Polycab India, Pressman Advertising, The Ramco Cements, REC, Revathi Equipment, Ramkrishna Forgings, Safari Industries (India), Sandhar Technologies, Sanghvi Movers, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Servotech Power Systems, Shanthi Gears, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sundram Fasteners, Tega Industries, Thangamayil Jewellery, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Trent, Transformers And Rectifiers, Ujjivan Financial Services, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Venus Pipes & Tubes and Zen Technologies were among 80 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Akash Infra-Projects, Art Nirman, BEML Land Assets, Digjam, Fiberweb (India), GRM Overseas and Sheetal Cool Products were among the 12 stocks that hit 52-week lows.