Japanese brokerage Nomura remains bullish on the Indian banking sector and has ‘Buy’ calls on three banks with up to 33% upside. The brokerage has raised earnings estimates for these banks, factoring in 50 basis points of repo rate hikes, the implementation of expected credit loss framework from April, and the cap on insurance distribution commissions.

Here are the three banks with a ‘Buy’ recommendation from Nomura –

Nomura on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Nomura has a ‘Buy’ call on Kotak Mahindra with a target price of Rs 500, implying an upside of 13% from the current price of Rs 442 apiece.

The bank delivered a steady quarter, with growth in net interest income. It mobilised around Rs 55,300 crore of FCNR (B) deposits, or 8% of its total deposits. “Of this, it lent INR161bn (Rs 16,100 crore) against these deposits through its international branches and used part to fund the ~INR96bn (Rs 9,600 crore) KMIL book. Management expects to deploy the remaining liquidity into customer assets over the next few quarters,” Nomura said.

The brokerage raised its FY27 loan growth view to 25% from 17% and deposit growth forecast to 24% from 15%.

Nomura on IDFC First Bank

The Japanese brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95, implying an upside of nearly 33% from the current price of Rs 71.54 apiece.

IDFC First Bank delivered a strong Q2FY27, with its net profit exceeding Nomura’s estimates.

The brokerage raised its FY27 earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 5% and FY28 EPS estimate by 2% and expects loan growth of 30% in FY27. “Our estimates factor in the impact of the draft insurance commission norms, which take FY28F core fees down 8%,” it said.

The bank’s management expects net interest margins (NIM) to recover to 5.8% by Q4FY27 as liquidity is deployed and repo hikes pass through, with 32-33% of the loan book repo-linked. “It also expects the FY28F hit from the draft insurance commission norms to be broadly offset by cheaper FCNR(B) funding (~1% below domestic deposits) and repo hikes.”

Nomura on IndusInd Bank

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1,060, implying an upside of nearly 25% from the current price of RS 848.60 apiece.

During Q2FY27, the positives for the bank were the micro loan book, which grew 8% sequentially to Rs 17,600 crore after nearly eight quarters of decline.

Vehicle finance grew only 1% sequentially, while personal loans and credit cards continued to shrink. “Reported NIM fell 34bp q-q to 3.23%, or 12bp excluding the 1Q IT refund. About half of the decline came from FCNR(B)-related balance sheet expansion, and management expects to recoup it over the next two quarters through faster retail growth,” Nomura said.

Nomura has raised its FY27 and FY28 EPS estimate by 16% and 7%, respectively, on higher growth and lower credit costs. It has also lifted the loan growth view to 22% from 15%. “Our estimates also factor in a 50bp rate hike by Dec-26, ECL implementation from Apr-27 and the cap on insurance distribution commissions.”

Conclusion

Nomura remains positive on the Indian banking sector. It raised EPS estimates for all the three banks it has a ‘Buy’ call on, mainly due to higher growth and lower credit costs. It has also raised loan growth and deposit growth forecasts.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.