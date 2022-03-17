  • MORE MARKET STATS

IDFC First Bank MD & CEO gifts 5 lakh shares to kin of deceased colleague

Vaidyanathan had earlier too gifted his shares to staff members, including his trainer, househelp and driver, to help them purchase homes.

Written by PTI
Updated:
IDFC First Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan
"V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO, has gifted 5,00,000 equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank held by him to certain family members of a deceased colleague who was closely known to him for a long time, towards backing their education and for their financial security," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

