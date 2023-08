IDFC First Bank, Manappuram Finance, Oil India among 116 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 15 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the red zone on Thursday. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 104.95 points or 0.54% to 19,360.05 and BSE Sensex tanked 357.58 points or 0.55% to 65,181.84. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 0.23%, Nifty Auto fell 0.40%, Nifty IT tumbled 0.39%, Nifty FMCG tanked 0.62%, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.23%, Nifty Media tumbled 0.62%, while Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.52%. HDFC Bank, Cochin Shipyard, ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

63 moons technologies, Aaron Industries, Aartech Solonics, Agri-Tech (India), Ajanta Pharma, Akzo Nobel India, Amber Enterprises India, Apar Industries, Arvind, Atal Realtech, AXISCADES Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, Balaji Telefilms, Banco Products (I), Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, BF Utilities, B. L. Kashyap and Sons, BIRLASOFT, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Cochin Shipyard, CPSE ETF, Craftsman Automation, DiGiSPICE Technologies, D P Wires, Elecon Engineering Company, Electronics Mart India, Esab India, Escorts Kubota, Force Motors, GE T&D India, Goodluck India, Grauer & Weil (India), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, HBL Power Systems, H.G. Infra Engineering, Himatsingka Seide, Hind Rectifiers, Hindustan Media Ventures, HP Adhesives, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, ICRA, IDFC First Bank, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jash Engineering, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jubilant Industries, Jupiter Wagons, Jyothy Labs, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kalyani Investment Company, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kothari Sugars And Chemicals, Ksb, Kalyani Steels, Ksolves India, Latent View Analytics, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, Man Infraconstruction, Manorama Industries, Megasoft, M K Proteins, Neuland Laboratories, Newgen Software Technologies, NINtec Systems, Oil India, PAKKA, Paramount Communications, Patel Engineering, Prakash Pipes, Pricol, Prime Securities, PTC Industries, Rategain Travel Technologies, REC, Repro India, Ramkrishna Forgings, R. S. Software (India), R Systems International, Safari Industries (India), Sah Polymers, Saksoft, Salzer Electronics, Sat Industries, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shankara Building Products, SML Isuzu, Steelcast, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings, Texmo Pipes and Products, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Tilaknagar Industries, Trent, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), UNO Minda, Vardhman Polytex, Varun Beverages, Vimta Labs, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Zen Technologies and Zota Health Care were among the 116 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Atam Valves, Allcargo Terminals, Easy Trip Planners, Redtape, Transindia Real Estate, Accuracy Shipping, Bkm Industries, Eastern Silk Industries, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, Jet Freight Logistics and Reliance Home Finance were among the 15 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

Allcargo Terminals, SIL Investments, D P Wires, Roto Pumps, JM Financial, Raj Television Network, Jayshree Tea & Industries, Kothari Products, Orient Press, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Home First Finance Company India and Amber Enterprises India were among the volume gainers.