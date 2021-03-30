  • MORE MARKET STATS

IDFC First Bank fixes floor price for Rs 3,000 crore QIP at Rs 60.34/share

By: |
March 30, 2021 9:40 PM

The Capital Raising Committee of the Board also decided that the bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price for the issue

IDFC First Bank fixes floor price for Rs 3,000 crore QIP at Rs 60.34/share(File image)

Private sector IDFC First Bank on Tuesday said it has fixed the floor price at Rs 60.34 for the Rs 3,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

The Capital Raising Committee of the Board also decided that the bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price for the issue, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

Further, it said, a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee of the bank will be held on April 6 to consider and determine the issue price of shares to the institutional investor including a discount, if any.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

IDFC bank
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. IDFC First Bank fixes floor price for Rs 3000 crore QIP at Rs 60.34/share
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US Stocks: Wall Street drops as tech stocks hit by spike in yields
2Not just Bitcoin, Visa’s move to crypto-based settlements triggers price jump for Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash
3Firms mop up record Rs 1,88,900 cr in equity capital this fiscal