IDFC First Bank fixes floor price for Rs 3,000 crore QIP at Rs 60.34/share

The Capital Raising Committee of the Board also decided that the bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price for the issue, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Further, it said, a meeting of the Capital Raising Committee of the bank will be held on April 6 to consider and determine the issue price of shares to the institutional investor including a discount, if any.
