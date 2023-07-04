IDFC, Bajaj Finance, Bank of Baroda, ITC among 114 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 14 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new highs today. The Nifty 50 was trading 66.55 points or 0.34% higher at 19,389.10 and 30-share Sensex rose 323.47 points or 0.50% to 65,528.52 in the intraday trade. The broader market indices were trading mixed, the Nifty 100 hit a fresh 52-week high at 19,318.70, Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.28%, and Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 0.385. The volatility index, India VIX advanced 1.77% to 11.75. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.36%, Nifty Financial Service increased 0.85%, Nifty IT surged 1% and Nifty PSU Bank soared 1.44% while Nifty Auto fell 0.55%. The most active stocks on NSE were Suzlon, Yes Bank, PNB, IDFC First Bank, Vodafone Idea and IDFC.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

360 ONE WAM, Albert David, Angel One, Apar Industries, Aster DM Healthcare, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Avalon Technologies, Avonmore Capital & Management Services, Bajaj Finance, Bank of Baroda, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Can Fin Homes, CARE Ratings, CCL Products (India), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CIE Automotive India, CMS Info Systems, Dilip Buildcon, Endurance Technologies, Exide Industries, FDC, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Genus Power Infrastructures, GHCL Textiles, Goldstone Technologies, Gulshan Polyols, The Hi-Tech Gears, HMA Agro Industries, HPL Electric & Power, IDFC, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Ind-Swift Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, Inox Wind, International Conveyors, Indian Oil Corporation, ITC, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jagran Prakashan, Jash Engineering, Jay Bharat Maruti, JBM Auto, Jindal Saw, JITF Infralogistics, JK Tyre & Industries, Jyothy Labs, Kamdhenu Ventures, Kirloskar Electric Company, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, La Opala RG, Macrotech Developers, LTIMindtree, Lumax Auto Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Maharashtra Scooters, Global Health, NTPC, Olectra Greentech, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Patel Engineering, Power Finance Corporation, Prime Focus, Power Mech Projects, Radico Khaitan, S&S Power Switchgears, Safari Industries (India), Sandhar Technologies, Sanghvi Movers, Sat Industries, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Shoppers Stop, SJS Enterprises, Strides Pharma Science, Suprajit Engineering, Swaraj Engines, Talbros Automotive Components, Tanla Platforms, Titan Company, Trent, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vardhman Polytex, Vesuvius India and Xchanging Solutions were among 114 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stock at 52-Week Lows

Gensol Engineering, Golden Tobacco, HMA Agro Industries, Jet Airways (India), NIIT, Rajesh Exports, Sheetal Cool Products, Arshiya, Paras Petrofils, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, Sanco Industries, TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power and Viji Finance were among 14 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Alankit, Kaveri Seed Company, Bedmutha Industries, Aster DM Healthcare, Swelect Energy Systems, Amj Land Holdings, Career Point, Albert David, Bigbloc Construction, Jagran Prakashan, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, HPL Electric & Power, Remsons Industries, IDFC, Dilip Buildcon, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Gulshan Polyols, OnMobile Global, La Opala RG, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Radico Khaitan and Goodluck India were among the volume gainers.