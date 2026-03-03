Facebook Pixel Code
Identical Brains Studios Share Price

NSE
BSE

IDENTICAL BRAINS STUDIOS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Identical Brains Studios along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Identical Brains Studios Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹19.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.05₹56.00
₹19.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹19.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Identical Brains Studios has declined 28.23% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.21%.

Identical Brains Studios’s current P/E of 9.15x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Identical Brains Studios Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Identical Brains Studios		-5.471.33-30.40-53.94-63.21-42.46-28.23
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, Identical Brains Studios has declined 63.21% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Identical Brains Studios has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

Identical Brains Studios Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Identical Brains Studios Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.1919.14
1019.6619.27
2019.1719.4
5020.5521.45
10027.6526.12
20035.2933.86

Identical Brains Studios Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Identical Brains Studios remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.38%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Identical Brains Studios Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Identical Brains Studios fact sheet for more information

About Identical Brains Studios

Identical Brains Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22219MH2019PLC320624 and registration number is 320624. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Raghvendra Rai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sameer Rai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shridhar Sanjay Tari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Ramchandra Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Identical Brains Studios Share Price

What is the share price of Identical Brains Studios?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Identical Brains Studios is ₹19.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Identical Brains Studios?

The Identical Brains Studios is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Identical Brains Studios?

The market cap of Identical Brains Studios is ₹26.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Identical Brains Studios?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Identical Brains Studios are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Identical Brains Studios?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Identical Brains Studios stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Identical Brains Studios is ₹56.00 and 52-week low of Identical Brains Studios is ₹17.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Identical Brains Studios performed historically in terms of returns?

The Identical Brains Studios has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 1.33% for the past month, -30.4% over 3 months, -63.21% over 1 year, -42.46% across 3 years, and -28.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Identical Brains Studios?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Identical Brains Studios are 9.15 and 0.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Identical Brains Studios News

