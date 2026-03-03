Facebook Pixel Code
Ideal Technoplast Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

IDEAL TECHNOPLAST INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Ideal Technoplast Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹242.50 Closed
-0.39₹ -0.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ideal Technoplast Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹242.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.20₹259.80
₹242.50
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹243.45

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ideal Technoplast Industries has gained 11.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 80.97%.

Ideal Technoplast Industries’s current P/E of 33.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ideal Technoplast Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ideal Technoplast Industries		16.0323.7226.9610.6080.9720.4711.82
Garware Hi-Tech Films		2.804.235.8239.823.6788.8936.85
Time Technoplast		-5.33-2.28-5.66-25.051.3563.0543.03
Safari Industries (India)		-7.30-16.69-28.86-19.40-14.1818.6338.51
EPL		-1.705.214.64-9.009.208.68-1.97
VIP Industries		-3.80-6.34-2.37-18.6219.56-16.96-2.92
AGI Greenpac		-3.53-13.39-30.40-39.75-15.8216.2424.07
Uflex		1.09-4.27-3.07-15.351.275.563.49
Jindal Poly Films		13.5158.0421.844.47-2.072.750.79
Polyplex Corporation		3.85-2.081.62-18.38-21.71-15.31-0.69
Xpro India		6.15-5.30-7.10-22.37-11.3819.1289.36
Cosmo First		5.317.26-5.66-30.9920.441.8010.71
Huhtamaki India		-2.38-6.98-20.60-26.11-4.08-5.25-9.10
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.45-7.83-23.37-6.759.237.77
Oricon Enterprises		4.632.7914.5326.3470.3347.3824.52
Ester Industries		3.452.15-5.82-15.47-20.560.95-2.28
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.32-11.971.66-17.4543.0280.9642.74
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.57-7.7210.772.0294.9021.8612.60
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		-7.72-9.91-29.83-7.40-47.7847.5665.60
Kanpur Plastipack		-8.18-13.97-13.25-19.9544.1726.5312.96

Over the last one year, Ideal Technoplast Industries has gained 80.97% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ideal Technoplast Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).

Ideal Technoplast Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ideal Technoplast Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5215.01225.27
10211.56218.06
20207.18211.55
50202.78204.72
100201.88195.05
200170.09175.04

Ideal Technoplast Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ideal Technoplast Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ideal Technoplast Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ideal Technoplast Industries fact sheet for more information

About Ideal Technoplast Industries

Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22203GJ2023PLC146444 and registration number is 146444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prafulkumar Karsanbhai Vaghasiya
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipulbhai Dulabhai Mendapara
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gauravbhai Chhaganbhai Gopani
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hardik Sureshbhai Kambodi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shaista Afreen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rushiraj Zaverbhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ideal Technoplast Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ideal Technoplast Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ideal Technoplast Industries is ₹242.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ideal Technoplast Industries?

The Ideal Technoplast Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ideal Technoplast Industries?

The market cap of Ideal Technoplast Industries is ₹121.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ideal Technoplast Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ideal Technoplast Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ideal Technoplast Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ideal Technoplast Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ideal Technoplast Industries is ₹259.80 and 52-week low of Ideal Technoplast Industries is ₹119.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ideal Technoplast Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ideal Technoplast Industries has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, 23.72% for the past month, 26.96% over 3 months, 80.97% over 1 year, 20.47% across 3 years, and 11.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ideal Technoplast Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ideal Technoplast Industries are 33.48 and 4.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ideal Technoplast Industries News

