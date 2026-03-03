Here's the live share price of Ideal Technoplast Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ideal Technoplast Industries has gained 11.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 80.97%.
Ideal Technoplast Industries’s current P/E of 33.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ideal Technoplast Industries
|16.03
|23.72
|26.96
|10.60
|80.97
|20.47
|11.82
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|2.80
|4.23
|5.82
|39.82
|3.67
|88.89
|36.85
|Time Technoplast
|-5.33
|-2.28
|-5.66
|-25.05
|1.35
|63.05
|43.03
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.30
|-16.69
|-28.86
|-19.40
|-14.18
|18.63
|38.51
|EPL
|-1.70
|5.21
|4.64
|-9.00
|9.20
|8.68
|-1.97
|VIP Industries
|-3.80
|-6.34
|-2.37
|-18.62
|19.56
|-16.96
|-2.92
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.53
|-13.39
|-30.40
|-39.75
|-15.82
|16.24
|24.07
|Uflex
|1.09
|-4.27
|-3.07
|-15.35
|1.27
|5.56
|3.49
|Jindal Poly Films
|13.51
|58.04
|21.84
|4.47
|-2.07
|2.75
|0.79
|Polyplex Corporation
|3.85
|-2.08
|1.62
|-18.38
|-21.71
|-15.31
|-0.69
|Xpro India
|6.15
|-5.30
|-7.10
|-22.37
|-11.38
|19.12
|89.36
|Cosmo First
|5.31
|7.26
|-5.66
|-30.99
|20.44
|1.80
|10.71
|Huhtamaki India
|-2.38
|-6.98
|-20.60
|-26.11
|-4.08
|-5.25
|-9.10
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.45
|-7.83
|-23.37
|-6.75
|9.23
|7.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|4.63
|2.79
|14.53
|26.34
|70.33
|47.38
|24.52
|Ester Industries
|3.45
|2.15
|-5.82
|-15.47
|-20.56
|0.95
|-2.28
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.32
|-11.97
|1.66
|-17.45
|43.02
|80.96
|42.74
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.57
|-7.72
|10.77
|2.02
|94.90
|21.86
|12.60
|Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC
|-7.72
|-9.91
|-29.83
|-7.40
|-47.78
|47.56
|65.60
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-8.18
|-13.97
|-13.25
|-19.95
|44.17
|26.53
|12.96
Over the last one year, Ideal Technoplast Industries has gained 80.97% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ideal Technoplast Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|215.01
|225.27
|10
|211.56
|218.06
|20
|207.18
|211.55
|50
|202.78
|204.72
|100
|201.88
|195.05
|200
|170.09
|175.04
In the latest quarter, Ideal Technoplast Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ideal Technoplast Industries fact sheet for more information
Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22203GJ2023PLC146444 and registration number is 146444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ideal Technoplast Industries is ₹242.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ideal Technoplast Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ideal Technoplast Industries is ₹121.25 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ideal Technoplast Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ideal Technoplast Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ideal Technoplast Industries is ₹259.80 and 52-week low of Ideal Technoplast Industries is ₹119.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ideal Technoplast Industries has shown returns of -0.39% over the past day, 23.72% for the past month, 26.96% over 3 months, 80.97% over 1 year, 20.47% across 3 years, and 11.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ideal Technoplast Industries are 33.48 and 4.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.