IDBI Bank reports loss for ninth straight quarter

IDBI Bank on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 4,185.5 crore for the December quarter on the back of a 56.3 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in provisions. The loss was a more than three-fold increase compared with Rs 1,524.3 crore reported in Q3FY18.

The lender’s net interest income (NII) decreased by 18.5 percent y-o-y to `1356.9 crore during the three months ended December. The lender had reported a loss of Rs 3,602.49 crore in the July-September quarter, the highest in the previous eight quarters.

Total income fell 6.8 percent y-o-y to Rs 6,190.9 crore on an account of a lower NII. Provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 6,530.7 crore, which increased by 56.3 percent y-o-y. The net interest margin (NIM) during the quarter improved by 8 bps on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis to 1.88 percent.

The asset quality improved sequentially, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 29.67 percent of total assets, down 211 basis points (bps) from Q2FY19. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 75.21 percent , against 56.99 percent y-o-y. The net NPA fell by 329 bps q-o-q to 14.01 percent.

The pre-provisioning profit declined 61.8 percent to Rs 725.25 crore. However, it fell by 14.7 percent from the operating profit of the July-September quarter.

Total amount of deposits as on December 31, 2018, was down by 3 percent to Rs 2.3 lakh crore, while the CASA stood at 38 percent of total deposits. The lender disbursed loans worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore, a decrease of 16.8 percent y-o-y.

“The bank has incurred a higher loss during the quarter due to the higher provisioning, which includes an advance provisioning of Rs 3,054 crore. This has helped us to reduce NPAs up to a large extent. We expect to bring net NPA below 12 percent by the next quarter,” said Rakesh Sharma, MD and CEO.

The recovery from NPAs during the December quarter was at `3,440 crore. It is expected to rise up to `4,500 crore in Q4FY19 and `10,000-12,000 crore in FY20. “Slippages are already under control. With reduction in NPAs, we are sure of coming out of prompt corrective action (PCA) framework in next three to four quarters,” Sharma said.

On January 21, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) completed acquisition of a 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank.

“The bank has received total capital of Rs 21,624 crore from LIC, on the back of which the regulatory capital requirement of the bank was achieved. This strategic alliance is a win-win situation for both LIC and IDBI Bank, making them well positioned to unlock value-enhancing business opportunities for all the stakeholders,” said the company.