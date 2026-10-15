The IDBI Bank share price will be in focus today, October 15, after the government decided to sell its stake in the lender. Global investment bank Jefferies sees the move as positive. The share price of IDBI Bank plunged 7% in early trade today.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, October 14 approved the sale of a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank to Canada Inc, an entity of Fairfax Financial Holdings, for Rs 52,878 crore.

IDBI Bank: Cabinet approves stake sale

The government will sell 30.48% stake and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will divest 30.24%, according to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

Fairfax will pay Rs 81 per share, a discount of 10% to the closing price of Wednesday, for the entire 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there were two interested parties who had submitted bids to buy the stake.

The government will retain a 15% stake in IDBI Bank following the proposed transaction, and LIC will hold 19% stake. This takes their combined holding to 34%.

The share purchase agreement is expected to be signed and executed before the end of 2026, the DIPAM secretary said. Under the agreement, the buyer’s invested capital will remain locked in for three years. IDBI Bank will also retain its existing brand name following the transaction, the secretary added.

The Fairfax Group owns 40% stake in CSB Bank, 14% in IIFL, and around 57% in Go Digit General Insurance.

Jefferies on IDBI Bank deal

Global investment bank Jefferies said in a report, “The divestment of stake in IDBI has been in the works since 2021, so its consummation is a positive.” It added that any development around a merger with CSB Bank will be key to watch, especially as CSB has a 1.2% return on assets and a 13% return on equity.

IDBI Bank had 1.2% market share in banking-sector loans and 1.3% in deposits as on March, but its profitability was lower. It had a 2.2% return on assets and 15% return on equity in FY26. Its current account savings account (CASA) ratio of 45% is higher than the sector, and the balance sheet has been cleaned up with a gross non-performing loan ratio of 2.3% and a net non-performing loan ratio of 0.2%.

“…the Indian financial sector continues to see a change of faces, with new investors and/ or new CEOs. These include change of management at HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and new strategic investors at RBL Bank, Shriram Finance, IDBI Bank among others. This will keep attrition level in the industry relatively high and may keep their competitive positioning quite dynamic,” Jefferies said.

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