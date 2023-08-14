ICRA, ONGC, Oil India, Bank of Maharashtra among 78 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 29 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the red zone on Monday. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 50.70 points or 0.26% to 19,377.60 and BSE Sensex tanked 119.06 points or 0.18% to 65,203.59. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 197.20 points or 0.45% to 44,001.90, Nifty Auto tanked 0.82%, Nifty IT fell 0.04%, Nifty Metal sank 1.97%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.27%, Nifty PSU Bank sank 1.37%, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.30% and the Nifty Realty tanked 1.21%, while Nifty FMCG gained 0.21% and Nifty Media soared 1,35%. Adani Enterprise, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, SBI, RIL, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and IRFC were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Agri-Tech, AIA Engineering, Airo Lam, Apar Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Banco Products, Brand Concepts, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Brooks Lab – RE, Coforge, Control Print, DiGiSPICE Technologies, Elecon Engineering Company, Esab India, Force Motors, Ganesh Benzoplast, Genus Power Infrastructures, GE T&D India, GKW, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Hind Rectifiers, HP Adhesives, ICRA, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jubilant Industries, Jupiter Wagons, KDDL, Kernex Microsystems (India), Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kalpataru Projects International, Bank of Maharashtra, C.E. Info Systems, MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Munjal Auto Industries, NAVA, NCL Industries, Oil India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, PAKKA, Pearl Global Industries, Prakash Pipes, PSP Projects, PTC Industries, Redtape, Repro India, R. S. Software (India), Sah Polymers, Sat Industries, Suratwwala Business Group, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shankara Building Products, SKM Egg Products Export (India), SML Isuzu, Sundaram Brake Linings, Tilaknagar Industries, Technocraft Industries (India), Trent, Ugro Capital, Ujjivan Financial Services, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions, Voltamp Transformers and Wonderla Holidays were among the 78 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Allcargo Terminals, Ideaforge Technology, IKIO Lighting, Netweb Technologies India, NIIT, Orient Createch, Netweb Technologies India, Transindia Real Estate, UPL, Vedanta, Accuracy Shipping, Ankit Metal & Power, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Bharatiya Global Infomedia, Bkm Industries, CMI, Eastern Silk Industries, JBF Industries, Landmark Property Development Company and Reliance Home Finance were among the 16 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

Texmo Pipes and Products, Technocraft Industries (India), Sastasundar Ventures, The Sandesh, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Genus Paper & Boards, Khadim India, Nandani Creation, CARYSIL, Prakash Steelage, Swelect Energy Systems and Muthoot Finance were among the volume gainers.