Icra downgrades over Rs 33,000 crores Yes Bank bonds

Ratings agency Icra on Wednesday downgraded Yes Bank’s bonds worth Rs 33,066 crore and retained its negative outlook on them, citing an increase in stress, as reflected by the increase in BB and below rated exposures despite slippages from these exposures, as well as a lack of resolutions.

The downgraded facilities include Basel III-compliant tier II bonds worth Rs 10,900 crore, Basel II-compliant lower Tier II bonds worth Rs 2,531 crore, Basel II-compliant upper Tier II bonds worth Rs 1,344 crore, Basel II-compliant Tier I bonds worth Rs 307 crore, infrastructure bonds worth Rs 7,030 crore, as well as Basel III-compliant additional Tier (AT) I bonds worth Rs 10,800 crore. Basel II-compliant Tier I bonds worth Rs 154 crore were downgraded to A from A+ and their rating was also withdrawn.

Icra said that at BBB+, the rating on the AT-I bonds is three notches lower than that on the Basel III-compliant Tier II bonds (A+) as these instruments have certain loss-absorption features that make them riskier. “The coupon payments are non-cumulative and discretionary, and the bank has full discretion at all times to the cancel the coupon payments. The cancellation of discretionary payments shall not be an event of default,” the rating agency explained. In addition, coupon payments are linked to the current year’s profit. If that is not sufficient or if the payment of the coupon is likely to result in a loss, the coupon payment can be made through the reserves and surpluses created through the appropriation of profits, including statutory reserves. This, too, is contingent upon the bank meeting the minimum regulatory requirements for common equity Tier I (CET-I), Tier I and total capital ratios.

This might become a problem for Yes Bank over time as its CET-I capital cushions have weakened with an increase in risk weighted assets (RWAs) and elevated provisioning. The CET-I dropped to 8% as on June 30 from 8.4% as on March 31, 2019. The minimum regulatory requirement stood at 7.375% for March 31, 2019 and 8% for March 31, 2020. “Hence, the bank would need to raise capital on an immediate basis. While the board has approved a capital raise of $1 billion, Yes Bank’s ability to raise capital considering its recent performance and earnings guidance remains to be seen,” Icra analysts observed, adding, “The bank will also need to accelerate the resolution and recovery from stressed exposures and will also need to calibrate growth to restore the capital cushion.”

Over a recent post-results conference call, Ravneet Gill, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Yes Bank, had tried to assuage analysts’ concern about regulatory action against the bank for non-compliance with capital requirements. “There is nothing that should surprise the regulator. And we don’t see frankly a situation arising wherein we will drop below the regulatory threshold. We think we have multiple leveRs ,” Gill told them.

Yes Bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) and BB and below rated exposures increased to Rs 41,558 crore as on June 30, from Rs 30,772 crore as on March 31. After the provisions made on these exposures, the net BB and below rated exposures and net NPAs (NNPAs) were Rs 34,082 crore as on June 30, 2019 compared to Rs 24,741 crore as on March 31, 2019.

Icra said that given the sizeable stressed exposures in relation to the equity capital, the accelerated resolution of these exposures would remain a key rating sensitivity.