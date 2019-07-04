Icra downgrades McLeod Russel’s rating to ‘default’

The current ratings will be due for surveillance anytime before July 31, 2019, it added.

Rating agency Icra has downgraded debt-laden McLeod Russel India’s credit rating for Rs 1,031.09 crore fund-based and non-fund based facilities by several notches to “default” category.

“Rating Committee of lcra after due consideration of the latest developments has revised the long-term rating from [ICRA]B- to [ICRA]D.The short-term rating has also been revised from [ICRA]A4 to [ICRA]D,” the rating agency said in a statement.

The current ratings will be due for surveillance anytime before July 31, 2019, it added. The total debt for McLeod Russel (MRIL) has significantly increased on account of high exposure to weak group companies, which has been largely funded by short-term debt, Icra said in its note, adding the rating revision factors in MRIL’s recent delays in meeting debt obligations in a timely manner.

“Icra, in its earlier releases, had highlighted the continued pressure on the liquidity profile of the company owing to high financial exposure to weak group companies, which was largely funded by short-term debt, thus exposing the company to significant refinancing risks. Icra had also earlier noted that though the company had received a majority of the proceeds from sale of some of the tea estates, the delays in utilising such sale proceeds in debt reduction had resulted in significantly high financial leverage of the company, and the sizeable debt repayment obligations were unlikely to be met from its operational cash flows,” it added.

Notably, MRIL, the Williamson Magor Group company, is in talks with lenders for refinancing its loans. The company’s auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells had earlier said that its ability to continue as a going concern would solely depend on the acceptance of the refinancing proposal by its lenders, which was not wholly within the control of the company.

The tea plantation company already sold 19 of 48 tea estates in Assam over the last few years in order to pare its massive debt burden.