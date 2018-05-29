Icra downgrades IL&FS arm’s outstanding debt

ITNL shares closed 2.4% higher at Rs 55.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday. (Twitter)

Research and ratings agency Icra on Monday said it has downgraded Rs 7,570 crore worth of several borrowing programmes of IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL), citing a weak financial risk profile and higher than expected increase in debt levels of the company. All the ratings are placed under watch with developing implications, Icra said, adding that the debt levels have been driven by “funding commitments towards under-construction BOT (build-operate-transfer) projects and additional funding support required for some of the operational BOT projects.

Also, the near-term debt obligations are high despite efforts made by the company to elongate its debt maturity profile.”

At the end of third quarter of FY18, ITNL had a consolidated debt of Rs 31,900 crore. At its third quarter earnings conference call in February this year, Dilip Bhatia, CFO, ITNL, had said, the company is expecting to receive Rs 600-700 crore over the next four to five quarters through monetisation of assets.

This is in addition to over Rs 1,000 crore the company is expecting from divesting 34% stake in Chongqing YuHe Expressway Company, an operational toll road in China in which it holds 49% stake. ITNL shares closed 2.4% higher at Rs 55.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday.