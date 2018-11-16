Icra downgrades IDFC Bank’s NCD programme

The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Rating agency ICRA has downgraded the long-term rating for the Rs 41,711.30 -crore non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme of IDFC Bank to AA+ from AAA. ICRA also reaffirmed the rating of A1+ for the Rs 35,000-crore certificate of deposits programme of IDFC bank. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

The rating downgrade considered that the bank’s profitability even after the proposed merger with Capital First (CFL) may remain weak in near to medium term, driven by weak core operating profitability of IDFC bank which in turn is a result of the early stage of set up of the bank.

Further, the cost of interest bearing liabilities and dependence on wholesale funding may remain higher than that of peer rated banks as the merged entity is expected to rely on wholesale deposits upon merger to replace the borrowings of CFL as well as incremental growth.