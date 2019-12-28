ICRA, Care shares rally post SEBI penalty

Though the quantum of penalty is seen as less, it nevertheless signals that action can be taken for such lapses.
A day after Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh each on rating agencies Icra and Care for lapses over ratings given to NCDs of IL&FS, their shares rallied; the day also saw the markets rallying. Though the quantum of penalty is seen as less, it nevertheless signals that action can be taken for such lapses.
