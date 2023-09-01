Follow Us

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ICL ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.38 Closed
00
As on Jul 5, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.38₹40.38
₹40.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.30₹72.40
₹40.38
Open Price
₹40.38
Prev. Close
₹40.38
Volume
0

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.38
  • R240.38
  • R340.38
  • Pivot
    40.38
  • S140.38
  • S240.38
  • S340.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.9444.97
  • 1054.4449.47
  • 2046.9252.81
  • 5030.7750.86
  • 10022.9742.85
  • 20020.8834.01

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-26.43-32.70-32.70128.7896.0285.23
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. Share Holdings

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
04 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Jun, 2022Board MeetingOthers
10 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd.

ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP2013PLC055187 and registration number is 055187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sahu
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Roop Kishore Gola
    Director
  • Mr. Avadhesh Kumar Gola
    Director
  • Ms. Sumita
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Kashyap
    Independent Director

FAQs on ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd.?

The market cap of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is ₹24.23 Cr as on Jul 05, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is 4.04 as on Jul 05, 2023.

What is the share price of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is ₹40.38 as on Jul 05, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is ₹72.40 and 52-week low of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Jul 05, 2023.

