Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-26.43
|-32.70
|-32.70
|128.78
|96.02
|85.23
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|04 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/02/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120UP2013PLC055187 and registration number is 055187. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is ₹24.23 Cr as on Jul 05, 2023.
P/E ratio of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is 4.04 as on Jul 05, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is ₹40.38 as on Jul 05, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is ₹72.40 and 52-week low of ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd. is ₹16.30 as on Jul 05, 2023.