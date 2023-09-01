Follow Us

ICICI Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ICICI SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Largecap | NSE
₹624.70 Closed
-0.02-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ICICI Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹620.10₹633.65
₹624.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹416.30₹647.00
₹624.70
Open Price
₹631.00
Prev. Close
₹624.85
Volume
1,14,434

ICICI Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1632.6
  • R2639.9
  • R3646.15
  • Pivot
    626.35
  • S1619.05
  • S2612.8
  • S3605.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5510.47621.37
  • 10508.56621.51
  • 20511.48621.29
  • 50512.39603.32
  • 100482.15570.39
  • 200557.97544.9

ICICI Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82
-6.80-8.3613.127.1413.2386.2249.55

ICICI Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

ICICI Securities Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Sundaram Small Cap Fund9,07,1572.3457.63
UTI Dividend Yield Fund8,01,0001.6250.89
Axis Small Cap Fund4,60,1200.1929.23
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund4,47,9380.6828.46
Sundaram Flexicap Fund3,40,000121.6
Quantum Long Term Equity Value Fund - Regular Plan3,22,8362.220.51
Aditya Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Fund3,10,4832.0219.73
HDFC Dividend Yield Fund1,91,8030.3412.19
Aditya Birla Sun Life Special Opportunities Fund1,49,9731.469.53
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund1,49,2200.519.48
View All Mutual Funds

ICICI Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About ICICI Securities Ltd.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1995PLC086241 and registration number is 086241. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3434.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Dhall
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vijay Chandok
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ajay Saraf
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashvin Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subrata Mukherji
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijayalakshmi Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Bagchi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasanna Balachander
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopichand Katragadda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Jha
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on ICICI Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of ICICI Securities Ltd. is ₹20,188.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICICI Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ICICI Securities Ltd. is 18.06 and PB ratio of ICICI Securities Ltd. is 7.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ICICI Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Securities Ltd. is ₹624.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Securities Ltd. is ₹647.00 and 52-week low of ICICI Securities Ltd. is ₹416.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

