What is the Market Cap of ICICI Securities Ltd.? The market cap of ICICI Securities Ltd. is ₹20,188.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ICICI Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of ICICI Securities Ltd. is 18.06 and PB ratio of ICICI Securities Ltd. is 7.08 as on .

What is the share price of ICICI Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Securities Ltd. is ₹624.70 as on .