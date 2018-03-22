ICICI Securities IPO opens: 15 things about Rs 4,000 crore public offer you can’t afford to miss

ICICI Securities Ltd IPO: ICICI Securities’ IPO will remain open for a three-day period beginning 22 March to 26 March 2018. (Image: Reuters)

ICICI Securities Ltd IPO: ICICI group’s brokerage arm ICICI Securities Ltd’s IPO opened today for the subscription to raise up to Rs 4,017 crore. The IPO of ICICI Securities Ltd is the fourth public issue from ICICI group to date and third in last three years. ICICI Securities IPO constitutes 23.98% of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital in which 7.72 crore equity shares are being offered via the offer for sale route. The promoter ICICI Bank has successfully completed initial share sales of ICICI Lombard General Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

We take a look at 15 details about ICICI Securities Ltd’s Rs 4,000 crore IPO that you can’t afford to miss before you go for the subscription