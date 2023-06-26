ICICI Securities, HCL Tech, Angel One, Dr Reddy’s Lab among 51 stocks to hit 52-week highs; 15 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading flat in the intraday session on Monday. The Nifty 50 was up 18.40 points or 0.10% to 18,683.90 and Sensex rose 12.07 points or 0.02% to 62,991.44. All the broader market indices were trading in green – Nifty 100 rose 0.1%, Nifty 200 was up 0.14%, Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 0.42% and Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 0.45%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 48.25 points or 0.11% to 43,671.15, Nifty Auto jumped 0.61%, Nifty FMCG surged 0.53%, Nifty IT advanced 0.18% and Nifty Pharma skyrocketed 1.54% while Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.46% and Nifty Realty dipped 0.21%. Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ICICI Securities, HAL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS and Adani Green were most active stocks on NSE.

NSE Nifty 50 – Top Gainers and Losers

Adani Enterprises, Cipla, UPL, Tata Consumer Products, HeroMotocorp, Divis Lab, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the gainers while NTPC, Power Grid, Coal India, BPCL, Grasim, TCS, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Apollo Hospital and Tata Steel were the losers.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

63 Moons Technologies, Angel One, Apar Industries, Apollo Micro Systems, Artemis Medicare Services, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Atal Realtech, Aurobindo Pharma, Axiscades Technologies, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Dodla Dairy, D P Wires, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Euro India Fresh Foods, FDC, Force Motors, Ganesha Ecosphere, Globus Spirits, HCL Technologies, ICRA, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Iris Clothings, ICICI Securities, JITF Infralogistics, Kamdhenu Ventures, Keerti Knowledge and Skills, Landmark Cars, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Orchid Pharma, The Orissa Minerals Development Company, Parag Milk Foods, PB Fintech, S&S Power Switchgears, Sah Polymers, Shalby, Shriram Pistons & Rings, SJVN, Steel Strips Wheels, Strides Pharma Science, Surya Roshni, Talbros Automotive Components and Wonderla Holidays were among 51 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Adani Total Gas, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Accuracy Shipping, AJR Infra and Tolling, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, CMI, Eros International Media, JBF Industries, Paras Petrofils, Siti Networks, Shree Ram Proteins, Tirupati Forge and Viji Finance were among 15 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Salona Cotspin, ICICI Securities, Zydus Wellness, Shree Cement, Super Spinning Mills, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Softtech Engineers, Yuken India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, 63 moons technologies, IPCA Laboratories, Bal Pharma, Bharat Road Network, Sigachi Industries, RattanIndia Power, Share India Securities, Prozone Intu Properties, RattanIndia Enterprises, Parag Milk Foods, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, FDC and Orient Green Power Company were among the volume gainers.