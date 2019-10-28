ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Rating| Buy- Results were in line with expectations

IPRU stock has re-rated to 2.4x Mar-21 EV from 1.9x Mar-21 EV, driven by improving protection mix and VNB margins. This story remains intact
IPRU’s Q2FY20 results were in line with our expectations, with 4% APE contraction (known through monthly trends) and 21% VNB margins (flat y-o-y but up 350bp y-o-y). The key positive was 85% growth in protection, which led to 15% protection mix. The improving protection mix has led to 20% y-o-y growth in VNB despite muted APE trends. The key negative in the results was the ~200bp dip in persistency for the early cohorts.
Stock view
IPRU stock has re-rated to 2.4x Mar-21 EV from 1.9x Mar-21 EV, driven by improving protection mix and VNB margins. This story remains intact. While we factor in muted savings business momentum until FY21F, we do not factor in a further fall in savings business margins. Savings business cost ratios have trended lower y/y and while persistency still remains higher than management’s VNB margin assumptions, any further decline would need to be arrested so as to not impact VNB margins. After the recent re-rating in domestic insurance stocks, we prefer ICICI and Axis Bank among India Financials.
Key 2QFY20 highlights
Protection business momentum remains strong driving VNB growth: While the savings business fell 8% y-o-y in 1HFY20, protection APE was up 85% in Q2FY20/1HFY20. Share of protection APE in total APE increased to ~15% from 9% in FY19. This has led to VNB margins increasing to 21% in 1HFY20 from 17.0% in FY19. VNB grew by 20% in 1HFY20. We factor in 20% CAGR in VNB over FY19-21F.
Savings mix changing: ULIPs APE fell by 23% y-o-y in Q2FY20. We previously flagged that large-ticket ULIP sales have been slow. Our analysis suggested that ULIP sales could be muted in the near term. PAR book was up 33% in 1HFY20 and annuity and non PAR savings products were up 100% y-o-y on a lower base. Share of PAR/Annuity and guaranteed return products thus increased to 16% in 1HFY20 from 11% in FY19.
Material drop in persistency – near-term key monitorable: Persistency for the 13th and 25th month dropped by ~200bps in 5MFY20 vs 5MFY19. Persistency had dropped by 100-150bp in early FY19 and the fall increased further in 1HFY20. While current 13th month persistency of 83.6% remains better than the management’s 82.5% assumption in VNB margins, persistency dropped by 200-250bp from the peak and should be closely monitored.
IPRU’s opex increased by 15% y-o-y in Q2FY20 and ~12% in 1HFY20 leading to overall opex ratios increasing to 16.6% in 1HFY20 from 16.1% in 1HFY19. The positive is that savings business cost ratios declined to 11.0% in 1HFY20 from 12.7% in 1HFY19. Thus, the ULIP business is unlikely to have negative VNB margins impact from rising cost ratios.
For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.