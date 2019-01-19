ICICI Lombard Q3 net up 3.12%

ICICI Lombard said the solvency ratio was 2.12 on December 31, 2018, compared with 2.21 in December 2017, higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50. (Reuters)

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 239 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal, a rise of 3.12% over the year-ago period. The rise in profit was largely due to higher premiums, low losses and higher investment income.

Combined ratio was at 95.9% in Q3FY19 from 96.0% in Q3FY18. Gross direct premium income (GDPI) of the ICICI Lombard General Insurance significantly increased to Rs 3,699 crore in the latest quarter, compared with Rs 2,937 crore in Q3 FY18, registering a growth of 25.9%, against an industry growth of 13.6%.

ICICI Lombard said the solvency ratio was 2.12 on December 31, 2018, compared with 2.21 in December 2017, higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50. The solvency ratio was 2.05 on March 31, 2018.

“Return on average equity (RoAE) was 19.0% in Q3FY19, compared with 21.9% in the same quarter last year on account of upfront expensing of acquisition cost relative to the growth of 25.9% in GDPI, whereas the full benefit of earned premium will be realised over the policy period,” said a release of the company.

The GDPI of the company increased to `11,003 crore in 9MFY19, compared with `9,431 crore in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 16.7%, as against the industry growth of 13.1%.

The data from the General Insurance Council show that the non-life insurance industry saw GDPI underwritten at `1.23 lakh crore for the April-December period, against `1.08 lakh crore, showing a growth of 13.1%.