What is the share price of ICICI Life Insurance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ICICI Life Insurance is ₹451.90 as on .

What kind of stock is ICICI Life Insurance? The ICICI Life Insurance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Life Insurance? The market cap of ICICI Life Insurance is ₹65,630.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ICICI Life Insurance? Today’s highest and lowest price of ICICI Life Insurance are ₹459.95 and ₹449.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ICICI Life Insurance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ICICI Life Insurance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ICICI Life Insurance is ₹706.50 and 52-week low of ICICI Life Insurance is ₹442.00 as on .

How has the ICICI Life Insurance performed historically in terms of returns? The ICICI Life Insurance has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -5.91% over 3 months, -23.77% over 1 year, -6.02% across 3 years, and -7.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ICICI Life Insurance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ICICI Life Insurance are 40.82 and 4.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.36 per annum.

Source: Dion Global