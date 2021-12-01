  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Zomato, Shriram Group, and Auto firms among stocks in focus today

By: |
December 01, 2021 8:30 AM

Technical analysts believe there is potential for more downside while adding that the Nifty index could see 16500-16300 soon.

Stocks to watchAuto stocks will be in focus today as auto companies report their sales figures for the month of November.

A short-lived attempt by bulls to regain control of Dalal Street was quashed on Wednesday as headline indices gave up intraday gains to close with losses. On the charts, a small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. “The display of lack of strength during upside bounce could hint at a possibility of further weakness down to 16700 levels in the next few sessions. The immediate downside target could be around 16500-16300 levels and this is likely to be achieved in the next 1-2 weeks,” he added. 

Stocks to watch:

Shriram Group: The Chennai-based financial services major has announced the formation of a board of management to drive the long-term vision and strategy for the group.The promotership of the Shriram Group has already been transferred to the Shriram Ownership Trust (SOT) which holds stake in Shriram Capital which, in turn, is the holding company for other group businesses.

Related News

Zomato: The food-delivery firm has announced the launch of Zomato Wings, a new platform that will make investors and restaurants meet.

Yes Bank: In a major win for lender Yes Bank, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday stayed the Uttar Pradesh Police order that directed freezing of the bank’s voting rights in the Essel Group-owned Dish TV India’s stake.

Go Fashion: Go Fashion (India) made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, rallying 90% on opening. The stock ended the day lower from the listing price but still above the IPO price. 

ICICI Bank: ICICI Ventures an alternative asset arm of ICICI Bank, made a partial exit from Go Fashion India after its successful listing on the exchanges on Tuesday. The asset management firm of the bank had invested Rs 100 crore for a 13.5% stake in Go Fashion.

Edelweiss Financial Services: The financial services firm said that it plans to raise Rs 500 crore through a public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The base size of the issue is Rs 200 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 300 crore.

Auto Firms: Auto stocks will be in focus today as auto companies report their sales figures for the month of November. 

New F&O stocks: NSE said that futures and options contracts of seven additional securities would be available for trading from December 31. These include Balrampur Chini Mills Limited, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper Limited, NBCC (India), Rain Industries Limited, Supreme Industries, and Tata Communications Limited. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

ICICI BankNiftyYes BankZomato
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. ICICI Bank Yes Bank Zomato Shriram Group and Auto firms among stocks in focus today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global peers; India’s Gross Domestic Product grew at 8.4% in Q2
2Companies raise record Rs 36,720 cr in Nov via IPOs
3SEBI to auction realty firm’s properties to recover investors’ money