ICICI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Sun Pharma, Jubilant Industries among stocks in focus today

Domestic markets are likely to follow global cues on Thursday and move north based on the US Fed outcome. Meanwhile, on the charts, Nifty 50 is close to the support levels. “For the coming session, initial support will be seen around 17170 which is 61.8% of the recent up move followed by trend line support around 17100-17050 range. If the market manages to show recovery from the mentioned support zones, then we could see short covering which could lead the markets higher,” said Ruchit Jain, Trading Strategist, 5paisa.

Jubilant Industries: The company has informed the bourses that the Commission for Air Quality Management allowed the firm to restart manufacturing operations at its plant located in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh.

ICICI Bank: Reserve bank of India has imposed a monetary penalty on the private lender. RBI said yesterday that it has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on ICICI Bank for non-compliance with certain directions.

Punjab National Bank: The Reserve Bank of India gas imposed a penalty of Rs 1.8 crore on the public sector lender for contravention of the provisions of sub-section 2 of Section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Power Grid: Power Grid Corporation of India’s board in its meeting held on Wednesday approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.

Sun Pharma: The drugmaker on Wednesday said that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has received final approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for generic Amphotericin B Liposome for Injection, 50 mg/vial Single-Dose Vial.

Vodafone Idea: The struggling telco said that it has re-appointed Krishnan Ramachandran and Suresh Vaswani as Independent Director of the Company, for a second term of 3 years each.