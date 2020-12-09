Stocks in focus: ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, TCS, MTNL, BPCL, Indian Bank, Saregama India

Nifty continued its north bound journey and traded above 13200 levels for the second straight day yesterday

Following a record closing in the previous session, the domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring a positive start on Wednesday. Share market continues to be positive on the back of healthy FII inflows and developments related to COVID-19 vaccine. Market participants will keenly watch rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Nifty continued its northbound journey and traded above 13200 levels for the second straight day yesterday. Analysts say Nifty has to hold above 13200 for an up move towards 13500-13800 levels while on the downside major support exists at 13000.

Stocks in focus today:

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it will sell up to 2.21 per cent stake in brokerage arm ICICI Securities through an offer for sale. The floor price for the sale to be starting from Wednesday has been fixed at Rs 440 apiece, which may fetch the bank at least Rs 313 crore. At the floor price of Rs 440 per share, ICICI Bank will be able to raise at least Rs 313.34 crore by off-loading stake in its subsidiary.

YES Bank: Brickwork Ratings upgraded rating of Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) to BWR BB+/ stable from BWR D of Yes Bank Limited. The rating upgrade factors in improvement in capitalisation ratios of the bank, strong shareholder base and experienced board members.

Saregama India: The company received a letter from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (‘CSE’) granting CSE’s approval for voluntary delisting the equity shares of the company from CSE w.e.f. 7th December, 2020. The equity shares of the company will continue to remain listed with National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new transformative Digital Bank Guarantee platform, powered by the Quartz® Blockchain solution, as part of the Banking Service Bureau (BSB), operated by TCS for the digital banking industry in Israel. TCS has also been named a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Mortgage Operations.

Indian Bank: Indian Bank has raised Tier 1 Capital Fund through private placement of Basel III compliant AT 1 perpetual bonds aggregating to Rs 1,048 crore at a coupon of 8.44 per cent per annum payable annually.

MTNL: Telecom firm MTNL on Tuesday said it will on December 31 seek shareholders’ nod to raise Rs 2,138.6 crore as part of sovereign guarantee bond. The government allowed MTNL to raise up to Rs 6,500 crore for a tenure of 10 years through sovereign guarantee bonds as part of its revival package.

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) new owner will after three years of takeover get a right to decide on retaining the business of selling subsidised LPG, which in the intervening period will be transferred into a new unit to continue the flow of government subsidy, PTI quoted a top official as saying.